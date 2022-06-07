What's Next for Edge After Being Kicked Out of The Judgement Day

✖

Edge found himself on the receiving end of a surprise betrayal on this week's Monday Night Raw. Shortly after Finn Balor announced he had joined the faction, Damian Priest declared the only thing that was holding back the faction was Edge himself. Priest, Balor and Rhea Ripley then proceeded to brutalize the Hall of Famer by powerbombing him through a table, hitting him with a Coup de Gras, giving him a Glasgow Grimace with a broken steel chair and delivering a Con-Chair-To as WWE officials were kept away by Ripley. Priest and Balor later joined Ripley in celebration after she earned a shot at Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

So what's next for Edge after all of this? According to PWInsider, he has since been moved back to the babyface side of Raw's internal roster, meaning he'll be feuding with his former faction as a good guy going forward. Edge famously returned from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has since competed in 18 matches. He first teased a heel turn heading into WrestleMania 37 in the Universal Championship program with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, then went full heel leading up to WrestleMania 38 when AJ Styles stepped up to be his opponent at the event.

The past few months have seen the 11-time world champion completely change his presentation, complete with a new haircut, new entrance music and a newfound disdain for WWE fans. It's unclear how long he'll be off TV following this storyline attack.

Edge discussed his return during WrestleMania 38 week on Steven's Wrestling Adventure, indicating that he'll keep wrestling for just a few more years. He said, "(It) won't be ten (years), definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five, it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small."

Talking about his comeback, Edge added, "As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things. To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don't need my help but it's exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it's not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, 'his tank is getting low.' I want to get out while people still have fond memories."