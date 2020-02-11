WWE Gives Update on Edge’s Injury Before WWE Raw

Edge’s return to Monday Night Raw was spoiled two weeks ago when Randy Orton blindsided him with an RKO and bashed his head in with a Con-Chair-To using a pair of steel chairs. Orton stopped short of giving an explanation regarding the attack last week, while the “Rated-R Superstar” was nowhere to be seen on the show. Prior to this week’s episode WWE put out a statement via a Copeland Family spokesperson prior to Raw, which read, “Adam continues to recover at home but for now the family respectfully declines any further comment. They ask for everyone to please respect their privacy at this time.”

By all accounts, the injury is purely a storyline and will help build to a match between Edge and Orton at WrestleMania 36. Shortly after his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, reports emerged that Edge had signed a new three-year deal with WWE to work as a part-time wrestler.

