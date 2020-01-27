Fans Are Ticked That WWE Messed Up Edge’s First Spear at the Royal Rumble

WWE fans are not thrilled about how the company handled Edge’s big return. Earlier tonight, Edge returned to a WWE ring after a nine year absence, making a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble. After retiring due to a triple fusion surgery on his neck, Edge denied that he was making a comeback earlier this year, even though he had allegedly been cleared by WWE doctors and rumors had swirled that he was gearing up for a big return.

As soon as he got into the ring, Edge started to deliver his iconic spear to opponents, but WWE’s production inexplicably cut away from Edge right before he delivered his first spear. It was a epic moment ruined by some shoddy production, and fans were quick to point out their mistake.

@WWE What kind of bumblefuck director do you have running the cameras? Who’s the dumbass that that literally cut AWAY from the ring the moment Edge hits his first spear? Who is it so we can boo this person eternally. 🤦‍♂️#RoyalRumble — TWBrien (@TWBrien) January 27, 2020

Only WWE would cut away from Edge giving his first spear in nearly a decade. #RoyalRumble — Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) January 27, 2020

Edge enters with a spear on Ziggler, camera cuts away #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Fg3pkioS2J — Joseph | #HypedForGames (@joseph2411) January 27, 2020

Way to cut away during Edge’s first spear pic.twitter.com/Ota8I6kw8s — Ian Glendon (@iglen31) January 27, 2020

Fire the director who cut away from Edge hitting the Spear as he got into the ring. — TheLawcast (@TheLawcast) January 27, 2020

YOU MORONS!!!!! YOU CUT AWAY FROM EDGES FIRST SPEAR!!!! IDIOTS!!!! #RoyalRumble — Stanner (@StannerGaming) January 27, 2020

