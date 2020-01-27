WWE

Fans Are Ticked That WWE Messed Up Edge’s First Spear at the Royal Rumble

WWE fans are not thrilled about how the company handled Edge’s big return. Earlier tonight, Edge […]

By

WWE fans are not thrilled about how the company handled Edge’s big return. Earlier tonight, Edge returned to a WWE ring after a nine year absence, making a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble. After retiring due to a triple fusion surgery on his neck, Edge denied that he was making a comeback earlier this year, even though he had allegedly been cleared by WWE doctors and rumors had swirled that he was gearing up for a big return.

As soon as he got into the ring, Edge started to deliver his iconic spear to opponents, but WWE’s production inexplicably cut away from Edge right before he delivered his first spear. It was a epic moment ruined by some shoddy production, and fans were quick to point out their mistake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What kind of director do you have running the cameras?

Only WWE

camera cuts away

Way to cut away

Fire the director

YOU MORONS

WHY

Tagged:
,

Related Posts