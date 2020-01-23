Edge Still Reported to Be Returning at WWE Royal Rumble Despite Multiple Denials

Over the past few months reports have popped up that Edge, former 11-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer, would be making an in-ring return for WWE in the near future. Edge (real name Adam Copeland) retired back in 2011 due to a series of neck injuries and has repeatedly denied the reports, most of which have come from Mike Johnson over at PWInsider. And yet despite the legend’s latest rejection on a podcast this week, Johnson stood by his original report and stated Edge would appear at the Royal Rumble on Sunday unless plans drastically change.

“I believe that Adam Copeland will be back on WWE programming by this time next week,” Johnson said on a episode of his podcast (available only for PWInsider subscribers), adding that he would be “shocked” if it didn’t happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Edge’s latest comment on the matter came during the Live on 4 Legs: The Live Pearl Jam Experience podcast.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” Edge said. “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh, and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again, and I’ve signed a new contract, and I’ve this. And I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know. I don’t know… I haven’t been there. I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know.

“I get this tsunami of comments saying ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract!’ I really haven’t,” he added.

And yet it was Edge himself who made it sound like he’d physically be able to wrestle a return match back in August, right after he showed up at SummerSlam and actually got physical by spearing Elias.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

As of Thursday, 25 of the 30 entrants for the Men’s Rumble match have already been filled. The latest betting odds for the match from BetOnline have Roman Reigns favored to win, followed by Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesar (who will start the match at No. 1), CM Punk, Kevin Owens and Cain Velasquez. The odds of Edge winning is actually higher than most of the active roster at +1200.