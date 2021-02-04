WWE's Edge Teases NXT Championship Match

✖

Tonight's NXT featured the one and only Rated-R superstar Edge, though we weren't sure when he would pop up. We got our answer though during a verbal sparring match between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne, where Balor accepted Dunne's challenge for the Championship at TakeOver. Before it could get much further though Edge came out to the ring, and he made it clear he has his eyes on the winner of this match, though more importantly, the Royal Rumble winner made it clear he has his eyes on the NXT Championship.

"This feels good. You see, a lot of times in WWE we put a focus on the E, but here in NXT the focus is on that second W, and that's fun," Edge said.

"This place helped me find my passion. It helped me to find the passion to get my career back after 9 years," Edge said. "I used that passion to win the Royal Rumble this past Sunday. By winning that it allows me to challenge anyone in this company. Now I look at you too and I see two of the damn best."

He then looked at Dunne and said: "You know how I feel about you. I look at you and see so much of me, the good and the bad. I would've shrugged my shoulders like that too kid."

He then looked at Balor and said: "I look at you and see a guy who is operating on an entirely different level, and you're a joy to watch."

"I'm going to be watching your match at TakeOver because I never had that", pointing to Balor's Championship title. "So no matter who wins your match at TakeOver, that is intriguing, and if I haven't made my choice by TakeOver, who knows, this fight might get me to make my choice."

It would seem Edge might be taking on Pete Dunne or Finn Balor at WrestleMania, and that would definitely be a dream match scenario, especially if Balor retains the title at Vengeance, so fingers crossed it happens.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Edge rolls into NXT after his Royal Rumble win, and Dusty Cup action heats up with Undisputed ERA vs. Ciampa & Thatcher, and more on USA."

Here's the current card:

Edge Heads to NXT

Undisputed ERA vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (Women's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

Lucha House Party vs Legado del Fantasma (Men's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

Do you want to see Balor or Dunne take on Edge? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!