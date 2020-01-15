Elias Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

WWE Friday Night SmackDown star Elias has signed a new multi-year contract extension with WWE, as first reported by Ryan Satin on this week’s WWE Backstage. “The Drifter” first signed with WWE under a developmental contract back in 2014, and his guitar-playing gimmick would arrive on NXT programming one year later. He made the jump to the Monday Night Raw roster in 2017, and while he hasn’t had any runs with a major championship he has been a staple of WWE programming ever since and feuded with big names like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He recently returned from injury as a babyface on the Blue Brand.

“Elias has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WWE, as first reported on WWE Backstage. WWE’s resident songbird, Elias has multiple 24/7 Title reigns to his credit, as well as victories over the likes of John Cena and Finn Bálor.,” WWE.com wrote following the announcement. “He recently declared his entry in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, pointedly calling out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elias then took to Instagram to post his reaction to the news.

The multi-time 24/7 Champion will compete in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 26.