WWE Elimination Chamber: Ronda Rousey Takes Photo With White Power Ranger Jason David Frank

Ronda Rousey recently made a lot of Power Rangers fans happy when she debuted a wrestling gear reminiscent of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers‘ White Ranger during the 2019 Royal Rumble Match, and it definitely got the attention of the White Ranger himself, Jason David Frank.

After sharing his love for Rousey’s tribute gear shortly after the match, Frank and Rousey took their mutual respect one step further as Frank shared a photo of he and Rousey as she prepared for her match at WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. You can check it out below.

Sharing the photo to his Instagram page, Frank had nothing but great things to say about Rousey, “It was very nice to talk to you.. I’m so glad to hear you a fan.. I am yours as well…Thanks for rocking the White Ranger at the Royal Rumble!! You said I inspired you to kick butt? You inspire the world.. You are a real super hero!! JDF @rondarousey @wwe #wwe #eliminationchamber”

When Frank previously saw Rousey’s gear during the Royal Rumble, he told ComicBook.com “I always liked WWE,” Frank said. “I have so many friends in the organization…soon as that happened I told Lio Rush like ‘Hey, Ronda wore the White Ranger gear in the last match…now she’s even more badass.”

Rousey definitely appreciated how Frank noticed her shout out, and now the Power Rangers fandom has one major WWE superstar in their corner. It’s perfect timing too, as the White Ranger is about to make a huge comeback in the next storyline for the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers comics.

