WWE Elimination Chamber: Sami Zayn Wins the Intercontinental Championship Against Braun Strowman

It took years longer than anybody expected, but Sami Zayn finally captured his first championship since leaving NXT on Sunday night when he, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro beat Braun Strowman to win the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber. Because Strowman didn’t check the contract when he signed it, Zayn made it so that it was a 3-on-1 handicap match, and whoever pinned him would win his championship. Zayn ran away from the big man throughout the match, but got the pin when he delivered a Kinshasa while his two tag partners held Strowman upside down mid-suplex.

Zayn gloated in front of Strowman after the match, much to the “Monster Among Men’s” fury.

