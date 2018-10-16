Female WWE Superstars Salty About Being Tossed in Evolution Battle Royal

When WWE announced the history-making Evolution show, we all thought that every female Superstar would get their chance to shine at the women-exclusive pay-per-view. However, WWE just announced the dreaded Battle Royal for Evolution and its participants are feeling a little bitter.

On Raw, WWE revealed 14 names for the Evolution battle royal, most of which former champions. Considering the October 28 show was originally devoted to being special, an arbitrary over-the-rope contest is a little disenchanting. And the women of SmackDown have collectively rolled their eyes.

Considering Carmella was SmackDown Women’s Champion just a few months ago, being relegated to a meaningless match is not what she envisioned for Evolution.

The same goes for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who may have been hoping to fight for the first ever Women’s Tag Team titles. But those titles don’t exist, and neither does their significant moment at Evolution.

Lana also isn’t feeling being part of Evolution’s popcorn match.

Do these Superstars have legitimate beef with WWE? Well, kind of. While Evolution does tout an attractive card, WWE has dedicated a lot of its runtime to names who aren’t even on the main roster. The NXT Championship and Mae Young Classic finale will get their proper stage as will the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, but for recent champions like Nia Jax or Naomi, they may feel like WWE has neglected their abilities.

But unlike WrestleMania, Evolution will not be seven hours long. Instead, it will likely fall somewhere around the three-hour mark which means WWE has to condense the card. So instead of every Superstar getting a meaningful match, WWE is forced to focus on high profile names and championships. This means anyone who isn’t a WWE Hall of Famer or current champion is destined to have an underwhelming night. That’s unfortunate but shouldn’t overshadow the impact of what Evolution actually is.

Not long ago, women in WWE struggled to make the cut on Raw. Now they have their own pay-per-view and look the be on course to main eventing WrestleMania 35. So even though some Superstar may feel like they aren’t in the spot they deserve women’s wrestling as a whole has never been more vibrant.

So while Evolution may have a dull moment here and there (what WWE show doesn’t?) it’s still will be massive night for female Superstars.