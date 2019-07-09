WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Full Card

WWE will hold its final pay-per-view on the road to SummerSlam on Sunday with the Extreme Rules event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 10-match card will seven championship matches and will be headlined by a mixed tag match where both Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship and Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship will be up for grabs. The show will also feature the return of The Undertaker as he teams up with Roman Reigns for a match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Check out the full card for Extreme Rules below!

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

This match’s official title is quite a mouthful — a Last Chance Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match for the Universal and Raw Women’s Championship. After Becky Lynch saved Seth Rollins from losing his Universal title at Stomping Grounds, the real-life couple agreed to one more title match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans after each beat their respective challenger at the past two pay-per-views.

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre

It looked like Roman Reigns was finally done with the Shane McMahon/Drew McIntyre feud when he cleanly beat the Scottish Psychopath at Stomping Grounds. But the following night McMahon booked himself and McIntyre in a handicap match against Reigns, which quickly turned into a losing battle for “The Big Dog.” However just as McMahon was about to hit Reigns with a Coast to Coast, The Undertaker suddenly appeared to clean house.

This marks Taker’s first appearance since the now-infamous Super ShowDown match against Goldberg.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

After beating Dolph Ziggler for the second straight pay-per-view at Stomping Grounds, Kofi Kingston learned who his next challenger would be two nights later when Samoa Joe snuck up behind him and locked in his Coquina Clutch. Fast forward to late June where Joe handed Kingston his first defeat since March, knocking him out once again with his submission during a six-man tag match.

United States Championship: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

The night after Ricochet beat Samoa Joe to win his first main roster championship, the rising star lost in the Raw main event against AJ Styles. The following week he managed to retain his title against “The Phenomenal One,” only for Styles to turn heel and reform The Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The two will compete in their rubber match on Sunday.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss’ friendship with Nikki Cross started paying off on the June 25 episode of SmackDown when Cross pinned Bayley in a singles match, earning Bliss another shot at Bayley’s title. On Raw this week Cross took things one step further, beating Bayley in a Beat The Clock challenge to pick the stipulation for the title match. Cross opted instead to make the match a handicap bout, saying that she would personally help Bliss win the title.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

After successfully defending their tag titles in a surprisingly excellent match at Stomping Grounds, Daniel Bryan and Rowan will look to continue their crusade of improving the Blue Brand’s tag team division by taking on both Heavy Machinery and New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) in a triple threat tag title match.

A win for Woods and E could bring an end to the New Day’s tag title drought, as the group as not held the tag titles since October 2018.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing)

The feud between Raw’s two behemoths — Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley — was kicked into high gear on the July 1 episode of Raw when Strowman drove Lashley through the LED video wall at the top of the Raw entrance ramp. The two were both rushed to the hospital, though Lashley was healthy enough to return to television the following week and squash Rey Mysterio.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival vs. The Usos

The Revival and The Usos have feuded on and off ever since the latter team was moved to Raw in the latest Superstar Shake-up back in April. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder finally got their hands back on the tag titles in early June in a triple threat match with The Usos and then-champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, effectively aligning themselves with Shane McMahon.

Aleister Black vs. TBA

After he was sent to the SmackDown roster as part of the Superstar Shake-up, former NXT Champion Aleister Black was taken off of WWE television and began cutting backstage promos where he dared other wrestlers to “knock on his door” and pick a fight with him. Someone finally knocked after weeks of no responses, though Black didn’t see who it was.

Reports of Black’s mystery opponent have pointed towards Cesaro, though it could also be Randy Orton given how the two have wrestled each other on recent house shows.

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

Drew Gulak finally won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Stomping Grounds by winning a triple threat match against then-champion Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa. Nese beat Tozawa on the following episode of 205 Live, earning himself a one-on-one rematch with Gulak.