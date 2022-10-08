WWE Extreme Rules Match Order and Backstage Details Revealed

There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.

Other noteworthy details involve who is listed as being at ringside, a list that includes Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (Judgement Day)< as well as Scarlett, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. All of those make sense since they are part of teams or duos that have matches, but interestingly Dominik Mysterio is not listed.

Evidently, the Donnybrook match had a lot of props planned for it, and The Miz is scheduled to be on the show in a backstage segment. There is also a Triple H segment planned that has him in an office. You can find the full lineup below.

Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium: Abyss producing

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey: Tyson Kidd producing

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes producing

Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams producing

I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Produced by Jamie Noble

Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce Producing

The other major element to Extreme Rules is Bray Wyatt, as many are hoping to get some sort of payoff for all the White Rabbit teases that have played on Raw and SmackDown. While some don't expect him to be there physically, having his new character appear in some way is what I'm personally hoping for, even if it's on a video screen. We'll just have to wait and see.

Extreme Rules kicks off on Peacock at 7 PM CST.

Are you excited for Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!