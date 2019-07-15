Watch: WWE Cameraman Gives Lacey Evans’ Backside a Non-PG Close-up During Extreme Rules

Lacey Evans teamed up with Baron Corbin on Sunday night to take on Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Last Chance Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules.

Evans, who has hinted at potential infidelity on Rollins’ behalf in various promos leading up to the match with the real-life couple, arrived in new gear that had the word “SETH” written across her backside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kevin Dunn please relax pic.twitter.com/ZRgGsOCiF3 — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) July 15, 2019

The WWE camera crew got an up-close and personal look at the gear as she stepped into the ring, causing a few fans to notice on Twitter.

LMFAOOOOO guess they are dropping the PG bullshit after all 😏😏😏😏😏 https://t.co/cvNok4ePO5 — GRIM (@GrimsToyShow) July 15, 2019

“Lacey Evans got the Velvet Sky camera shot,” Scott Fishman wrote, referencing the former Impact Wrestling wrestler (and current Ring of Honor manager).