The Undertaker and Roman Reigns Dominate Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker demolished Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on SUnday night

“The Deadman” and “Big Dog” seemed to have the advantage for the first half of the match, but the tide turned when Elias attacked Undertaker from behind with a guitar when he attempted to hit McMahon with a Last Ride through a table. The trio of heels then ganged up on Undertaker, first by having McMahon hit a diving elbow drip through one of the announce tables, then with a Coast to Coast with the assistance of a trash can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However the babyfaces were able to regain the momentum when Reigns reappeared after being tossed out into the crowd.

The final sequence saw Reigns save Undertaker from getting hit with a Claymore by cutting off McIntyre with a Spear, followed by “The Deadman” nailing McMahon with a Tombstone.