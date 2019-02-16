WWE Fan Art Friday: Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and More Are Brought To Delightful Life By Martin Schwella

WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is this weekend, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a Fan Art Friday featuring some killer WWE art from Martin Schwella.

Martin Schwella (who also goes by schinkart) is a self-published children’s book author and illustrator, and if you follow him on Instagram or Twitter you know he often reveals new art featuring some of the biggest WWE superstars around in his signature style. Schwella’s art is full of life and expression, sporting a cartoony style that perfectly captures the larger than life personalities of the WWE.

One of our favorites is a recent piece, which evidently is still a work in progress but is so good we just had to feature it anyway. The new piece features The Man herself Becky Lynch as she faces down her opponent with a sly smirk. The expression captures Lynch brilliantly, and all we want is a print of it for the wall.

Another standout is a Daniel Bryan piece, which has the now heel superstar embracing his fickle fanbase with the WWE championship around his waist. If you’ve seen a recent Daniel Bryan promo, you know this interpretation is right on the money, and we love it.

Up next is a depiction of the force to be reckoned with Asuka as she goes full-on enraged warrior with a kendo stick in hand. The colors are so bright and vibrant, as are the colors in other illustrations of Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks, and more.

We also can’t help but love his Rey Mysterio, which just looks phenomenal, sporting his black, blue, and white gear and taunting all comers to get into the ring against him.

You can see some of our favorite pieces in the photos above, and for more, you can find Martin Schwella on his official website, Twitter, and Instagram.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or hit me up at @MattMuellerCB on twitter to talk more WWE!

