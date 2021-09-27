Wrestling Fans Are Fighting Over Which Tag Team Is Better: AEW’s The Young Bucks or WWE’s The Usos

Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw The Usos put on yet another great match with The Street Profits en route to retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But the match sparked yet another debate among wrestling fans on social media as fans compared the seven-time WWE tag team champions to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. The debate raged on well into Monday afternoon, and you can see some of the most popular reactions (including one from The Bucks themselves) in the list below.

Smiley Face

https://twitter.com/CandidlyCandy_/status/1442291422233649153?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Variety is The Spice of Life

I might agree with this if The Usos were in any other environment. The Young Bucks have and have had a wider gamut of opponents and as a result, offer a better variety of matches.



I've seen The Uso's face The Street Profits 3 times this month



So yes. I prefer watching The Bucks https://t.co/FkB9XpX3wd — Will Washington  (@WillWashington) September 27, 2021

Proving It

https://twitter.com/x_Beast17_x/status/1442290376786673664?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cease The Toxicity

https://twitter.com/MakiItohSimp142/status/1442509041683554304?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Two Statements Can Be True

– The Young Bucks are better than the Usos.



– Both the Bucks and the Usos are great tag teams.



Both of these statements can be true. pic.twitter.com/dXjTdXmI3D — Pro Wrestling™️ (@prowres_tm) September 27, 2021

What Are You Watching?

Wrestling is 100% subjective but I just don’t know what you’re watching if you prefer the Young Bucks over the Usos — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) September 27, 2021

From The Bucks