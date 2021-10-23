WWE Fans Can’t Believe They Changed Sami Zayn’s Theme Music

Tonight’s SmackDown was the start of a new era, welcoming the changes that took place as part of the WWE Draft. That included the return of Drew McIntyre to the blue brand, and he didn’t waste any time, as he headed to the ring and issued an open challenge for anyone willing to come to the ring. Sami Zayn answered the call, and after his music hit, he went into his typical conspiracy-laden paranoia. That’s not what got fans talking though, as after his familiar intro his music changed, and it didn’t take long for reactions to start flying in about his new theme.

While there were a few positive takes here and there, the majority of the reactions were unfortunately negative. To be fair, Zayn’s theme music has become a fan favorite over the years, and the new music has a completely different feel.

The good news is that it incorporates the original intro at the start before launching into its new sound. We’ll give it a few weeks before making any real judgment as themes tend to grow on you over time (Seth’s Burn it Down and Roman’s current theme come to mind in that regard).

You can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

With the new WWE Draft rosters now in full effect, find out which Superstars will make a name for themselves on SmackDown. Plus, Xavier Woods officially becomes the King after winning the King of the Ring Tournaments last night at WWE Crown Jewel, and Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will take part in a WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 on FOX.

Here is what’s on deck for tonight’s card:

SmackDown welcomes the new roster

Xavier Woods holds his official King of the Ring Coronation

WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange

What have you thought of tonight’s SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Angry

THEY CHANGED SAMI ZAYN’S THEME!!!! 🤬🤬 — Elite Superbeast #BlackLivesMatter 🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@EliteSuperbeast) October 23, 2021

Seth Rollins Says No

Why Would You

What Have You Done

Nooooooo

NOOOOOOO!!!!! NOOOOOO!!!! OH GOD NO!! YALL REALLY CHANGED SAMI ZAYN’S ENTRANCE MUSIC!!!! I’M FUMING. #SmackDown — Roberto Barrera ⭕️ (@EmilioAmigo92) October 23, 2021

But Why

One Thing