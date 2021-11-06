WWE Fans Can’t Believe Toni Storm Isn’t Part of Survivor Series Team

WWE revealed the Men’s and Women’s teams for their upcoming Raw vs SmackDown matches at Survivor Series, and there’s no question they are loaded with talent. Most of the teams are comprised of stars who have been a part of either Raw or SmackDown for a while, but the women’s SmackDown team is a breath of fresh air, as it includes two new additions to SmackDown from NXT in Shotzi and Aliyah. While fans are excited about that and don’t dislike the full lineup (which includes Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya as well), fans are frustrated and shocked that another blue brand new addition in Toni Storm is not part of the team.

Many predictions were calling for Storm to make an appearance, especially since she’s already debuted on the blue brand and got a win under her belt. This would’ve been the perfect time to get her some additional shine, and that’s why fans are upset that she isn’t being featured at all.

It didn’t take long for reactions to start flying in about Storm’s absence, and some are worried that Storm has already been lost in the shuffle a bit, since aside from a brief appearance during the Queen’s Crown tournament she’s rarely been seen since her debut on SmackDown.

Storm is immensely talented and has all the makings of a SmackDown star, but missed opportunities like this aren’t going to make fans feel any better about her chances in WWE. Hopefully, she gets more TV time soon, and in the meantime, you can find some of the reactions coming in on the next slide.

What do you want to see WWE do with Storm? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

