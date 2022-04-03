WWE Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching a Stone Cold Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

Tonight’s Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 closed out with The KO Show, which had Stone Cold Steve Austin guesting on Owens’ show after he disparaged Texas. He certainly made an entrance and the fans went absolutely wild. After a lengthy but epic entrance, Austin came down to the ring (on his four-wheeler no less) and then proceeded to get in a back and forth with Owens. After some going back and forth Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, and Austin accepted, and when I tell you the area lost its mind when they actually started a match, I’m not lying, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Austin not only got in the ring but he started taking bumps, and some big ones too, including a suplex on the concrete floor. The match then traveled up and down the WrestleMania ramp and on the outside of the ring, and the beers kept flying in. Austin then dished out a stunner (though Owens got one in too), and Stone Cold put Owens away for good with one of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then Austin got more beers thrown to him and shared some with the audience. He then ended things with his trademark line, because Stone Cold said so. The fact that we’re watching a Stone Cold match in 2022 is mind-boggling, and I was far from the only one feeling that reaction, and you can let us know what you thought in the comments!

Really a Final Match?

https://twitter.com/APlusOpinions/status/1510463370058739715?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

The Bell Rang

https://twitter.com/andriadacoolest/status/1510463573671112705?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

Stunned Faces

https://twitter.com/CJOffTheBench/status/1510463578687643655?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

Goosebumps

https://twitter.com/King_Ecra/status/1510463585968873473?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

OMG

https://twitter.com/ChiragCKO/status/1510463587571347459?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

Hell Yeah

https://twitter.com/DaibhisBack/status/1510463591798947841?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

Tears

https://twitter.com/GradyBaby_95/status/1510463604709113858?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

A Glitch

https://twitter.com/joe_spears7/status/1510463615698145282?s=20&t=QU9H8iXwt4v26xKeIOlKug

The Right Choice