WWE Fans Celebrate the End of the PG Era
WWE's PG Era is coming to a close. After 14 years of WWE's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown being rated TV-PG, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast has reported that the company will be back to TV-14 next week. "Starting July 18th, WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on the USA Network. The PG Era is over," Zarian wrote. The report was curated by @WrestleVotes, who added that this has been "a discussion for years." There's no word on if SmackDown, which airs on FOX, will also make the change.
Regardless, WWE fans are overjoyed at the return to TV-14. Check out some of the best reactions below!
This Rules
I chuckle at the assertions from a month ago that the networks would push AEW to become more PG and WWE is instead going TV-14.
This fuckin rules.— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) July 14, 2022
An Ecstatic Realization
Long Time Coming
They’ve been pushing the line for a minute but we’ll see— ricefromtheJ (@Slimreaper2k17) July 14, 2022
Wait and See
Per Andrew Zarian, the PG Era is dead. Starting July 18th, WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating on USA Network. In other news, Vince McMahon is still the head of WWE creative and this means absolutely nothing until that changes. Carry on.— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) July 14, 2022
Cody's Influence?
I wonder who we can thank for WWE going back to TV-14
Hmm... pic.twitter.com/5r45qO9A5C— Gareth 🏴 (@WWEGareth) July 14, 2022
Will This Tempt Future Free Agents?
One man who will be THRILLED about WWE going TV-14 pic.twitter.com/aMghOuReU6— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) July 14, 2022
Big Change
Moving #WWERaw away from the PG Era into TV-14 is, in theory, a pretty big change for WWE.
I don't think we are going to see any huge changes right now, if I'm honest, but it's definitely an exciting step.
It's probably the biggest change since Raw became three hours in 2012.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 14, 2022