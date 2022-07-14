WWE Fans Celebrate the End of the PG Era

WWE's PG Era is coming to a close. After 14 years of WWE's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown being rated TV-PG, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast has reported that the company will be back to TV-14 next week. "Starting July 18th, WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on the USA Network. The PG Era is over," Zarian wrote. The report was curated by @WrestleVotes, who added that this has been "a discussion for years." There's no word on if SmackDown, which airs on FOX, will also make the change.

Regardless, WWE fans are overjoyed at the return to TV-14. Check out some of the best reactions below!