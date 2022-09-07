WWE Fans Choosing Matches and Stipulations in NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured quite a bit of fallout from this past weekend's Worlds Collide, but it also revealed that next week will be the one-year celebration of NXT 2.0. To help celebrate WWE revealed that several aspects of next week's card will be chosen by fans, and so far there are two ways that fans can vote and change up the show. The first will involve Carmelo Hayes' next match, while the other will revolve around The Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly's rematch after Pretty Deadly's win at Worlds Collide, but fans will vote on different things regarding both matches.

First it was revealed that Hayes will have a match on next week's episode, but it isn't known yet who will be his opponent. Hayes and Trick Williams learned tonight that his opponent will be chosen by the WWE Universe, and though they can also vote, they don't have any other say in who he faces. It wasn't said who the WWE Universe will have to choose from, so now we're waiting for NXT to reveal more on the specific options available to vote on.

The second fan vote will decide a stipulation, specifically the stipulation in the match between The Creed Brothers and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly confronted the Creed Brothers during tonight's episode, and they told the Brothers to stop their whining and they would even let the fans choose the stipulation so that when they beat the Creed Brothers they can no longer complain.

The Creed Brothers accepted the challenge and will try to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Championships, which they lost to Pretty Deadly at Worlds Collide. The Creeds would end up falling to Pretty Deadly after Gallus and Briggs and Jensen were both eliminated from the match, and it looked like they would retain until they were betrayed by one of their own.

Late in the match, Julius was on a roll, but Damon Kemp suddenly hopped in the ring with a chair and slammed it against Julius' back, knocking him down and giving Pretty Deadly the opportunity to pin him and reclaim the Titles that they once held in NXT UK.

Tonight's episode also addressed Kemp's reasoning for his betrayal, saying that he saw the fractures in Diamond Mine early and took advantage of it, as he was resentful he was never considered for singles competition and instead put in a tag team by Roderick Strong. He took advantage of the tension and played them all against each other, and then he attacked Strong ahead of the episode. Then he waited for his moment to strike the Creeds and give Pretty Deadly the shot they needed to win the Titles, and Julius and Brutus will have a lot to say about that next week most likely.

What else do you want to see on next week's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!