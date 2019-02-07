WWE Fans Comparing Road Dogg’s Latest Look to Fred Durst

“Road Dogg” Jesse James appeared on Monday Night Raw once again this week to help Jeff Jarrett in his match against Elias, and fans had a few things to say about his appearance.

James was looking noticeably rounder compared to the last time he and Billy Gunn competed as the New Age Outlaws back in 2014, and was back to wearing throwback jerseys and backwards hats as he rapped his way to the ring.

WWE Tag Team Legend Road Dogg reppin’ Damian Lillard tonight in Portland pic.twitter.com/Cfwa1bDZbi — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 5, 2019

WWE fans on Twitter quickly compared him to Fred Durst, the Limp Bizkit singer who previously worked with the WWE back in the early 2000s.

Road Dogg’s new gimmick appears to be 1/2 Fred Durst and 1/2 every @DoorDash delivery guy I’ve ever had #RAW — Vince Greco (@VinceGreco83) February 5, 2019

I laughed at it cuz road dogg is dressed like Fred durst. — Felix The Stoic (@BodhiStoic) February 5, 2019

Seeing Road Dogg on #WWERaw in his basketball top and red cap, he looked like an old Fred Durst — Ben Fowler ⚡ (@bnfwlr1989) February 5, 2019

we know road dogg was back there laughing his fred durst ass off too — haley 🌈 (@peachyqueenan) February 6, 2019

But the jokes did not stop there.

“Road Dogg looks like Thuganomics John Cena,” one fan wrote, referencing John Cena’s old gimmick of wearing throwback basketball jerseys every week.

“Road Dogg looks like both members of ICP,” wrote another, comparing him to Insane Clown Posse

One person who didn’t mind James’ look was Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, whose jersey James was wearing.

Yo ass betta …. //t.co/QS3LeYOd2T — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 5, 2019

“Yo a— betta,” Lillard said, responding to a fan who tagged him with a photo of James.”

James attempted to interfere in the Jarrett/Elias match, and wound up getting knocked off the apron by “The Drifter.” Elias then hit Jarrett with his Drift Away finisher to pick up the win, but the veterans got the last laugh when James distracted him long enough to let Jarrett smack him in the back with a guitar.