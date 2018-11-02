WWE Fans Freak out Over The New Day’s Flying Carpet at Crown Jewel

The New Day arrived at Crown Jewel in style on Friday, making their way down to the ring on a moving platform shaped like a flying carpet.

WWE fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the trio’s entrance.

The New Day are the dopest a magic carpet entrance lol #WWECrownJewel — Princ3 Q™ (@Princ3Q) November 2, 2018

the new day on a flying carpet needs to be their permanent entrance — 💖gwen mendoza💖 (@MendozaIsMusic) November 2, 2018

Wait, New Day got a FLYING CARPET? Okay, that one thing is amazing. — spoopy shibe 👻 (@androgyknits) November 2, 2018

The New Day riding this magic carpet are taking longer than the undertaker to get to the ring here 😂 #WWECrownJewel — Aaron Alonso (@Pinky_The_Punk) November 2, 2018

The entrance comes fresh off The New Day dressing as The Brood during SmackDown Live on Tuesday for Halloween.

Unfortunately the flashy entrance wasn’t enough to help the team regain the tag titles, as Big Show once again assisted Cesaro and Sheamus in retaining the gold. The former world champion aligned himself with The Bar back in mid-October at SmackDown 1000, helping the pair end The New Day’s fifth tag team championship reign.

Other results from Friday’s Saudi Arabia show included Brock Lesnar squashing Braun Strowman for the vacated WWE Universal Championship, AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup tournament by subbing in for an injured Miz and D-Generation X beating The Brothers of Destruction in the main event.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, will once again see a series of champion vs. champion matches as SmackDown and Raw battle for brand supremacy. Three matches that have already been made official include Styles vs. Lesnar, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Traditional five-on-five matches involving the men and women of both brands will also take place.

The event takes place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.