WWE Fans Freaking Out Over AEW's Keith Lee Surprise Appearance at Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE got WrestleMania 40 weekend started with an action-packed episode of SmackDown, and that was followed by the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. While the crew was setting up the ring for the event, a number of WWE superstars appeared backstage for interviews on camera, including CM Punk. Punk's appearance is always noteworthy, but it's actually who appeared on camera right behind him that got people buzzing. That's because at one point during Kayla Braxton's interview with Punk, you can see AEW star and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee walking by behind him. It's a brief appearance and he moves off camera quickly, but not before fans started trying to figure out if that was really Lee.

As you can see in some of the reactions on the next slide, everyone was mostly shocked that Lee was not just there backstage, but also on camera. Braxton nor Punk mentioned or even paid attention to it, and it was over pretty quickly. Lee was likely just there to watch the event, as he is married to WWE Superstar Michin.

Keith Lee just walked into the shot at #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/xztH16RlQY — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) April 6, 2024

Lee is still under contract with AEW, but hasn't been used on AEW TV in a major program in a bit. This is not the first time we've seen AEW stars on WWE TV for the Hall of Fame ceremony, as Andrade and Buddy Matthews have also previously attended events like this, and do their best to avoid the cameras. You can find the full card for WrestleMania 40 below.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40 Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs The Final Testament

What match are you looking forward to most at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk everything wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!