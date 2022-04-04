WWE Fans Freaking Out Over Vince McMahon Screwing Up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon’s star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn’t quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can’t stop making jokes about it.

Some fans pointed out that Vince has never exactly taken a great Stunner, but this one had to be one of the worst, as Austin had to turn around and chase him a bit and then deliver it after Vince started falling back. Others pointed out that it looked like Vince reacted to the wrong music, though that could have been just a character thing of being nervous about Austin possibly coming out. He did know he was in the building after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/jhoman29/status/1510817984843071488?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Others can’t help but compare it to Austin Theory’s selling of the Stunner, as he took it right before and delivered a fantastic selling of it, gaining altitude before falling out of the ring. Having them back to back did bring more attention to Vince’s, and then McAfee took one later and his was great as well, bringing even more attention to Vince.

You can find some of the most entertaining reactions starting on the next slide, and let us know what you thought of it in the comments!

25 Years Later

https://twitter.com/JoeGilbert1992/status/1510817979302301700?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Limp

https://twitter.com/_SirGleen/status/1510817140147953664?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Cracking Up

https://twitter.com/Nelstar15/status/1510817087291330561?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

History

https://twitter.com/wrestlelamia/status/1510817107730219015?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Best Then Worst

https://twitter.com/ChiTownSmark/status/1510817315155238912?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Ever Been Good?

https://twitter.com/jssshrt/status/1510817991583227905?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Outdid Himself

https://twitter.com/PapiQuay/status/1510817986923405314?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Could Never

https://twitter.com/SteviestStevie/status/1510817986042638340?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

Hands Down

https://twitter.com/jhoman29/status/1510817984843071488?s=20&t=vRUn1O__ZI4JNLZgirwwyQ

First or Last?