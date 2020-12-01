WWE Fans Are Hyped for the Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles WWE Championship Match at WWE TLC 2020

AJ Styles defeated both Riddle and Keith Lee on this week's Monday Night Raw, earning himself a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at the TLC pay-per-view. Styles has previously held WWE's top title for more than 500 days, but hasn't been anywhere near the title picture since his 2019 Money in the Bank match with then-champion Seth Rollins. Considering the men involved and the fact that McIntyre had publicly stated he wanted this match in the past, WWE fans were hyped when the match was officially announced.

You can see some of the best reactions in the list below. WWE's TLC pay-per-view will take place on Dec. 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.