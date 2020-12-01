WWE Fans Are Hyped for the Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles WWE Championship Match at WWE TLC 2020
AJ Styles defeated both Riddle and Keith Lee on this week's Monday Night Raw, earning himself a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at the TLC pay-per-view. Styles has previously held WWE's top title for more than 500 days, but hasn't been anywhere near the title picture since his 2019 Money in the Bank match with then-champion Seth Rollins. Considering the men involved and the fact that McIntyre had publicly stated he wanted this match in the past, WWE fans were hyped when the match was officially announced.
You can see some of the best reactions in the list below. WWE's TLC pay-per-view will take place on Dec. 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
A Phenomenal challenger awaits #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE at #WWETLC, and his name is @AJStylesOrg! https://t.co/6qgP7yRGxx— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2020
The Hype Is Real
AJ styles is the number 1 contender and not Braun Strowman #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aq1zX4EB2l— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) December 1, 2020
Austin Approves
AJ Styles vs Drew McIntyre at TLC pic.twitter.com/XBXgQ7VLrX— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 1, 2020
Match of the Year Contender?
If you've ever interviewed Drew McIntyre or even listened to some of his stuff with the media, you'll know that a big match with AJ Styles is something he's wanted for years.
AJ vs. Drew at TLC seriously has the potential to be a later contender for MOTY.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) December 1, 2020
No Shenanigans, Please
The dream match is on!!! Drew McIntyre Vs AJ Styles!!! I beg WWE to let them go at it for 20-25 minutes without any shenanigans...— ASH KETCHUM (@RainmakerSZN) December 1, 2020
TLC is Looking Great So Far...
Drew Mcintyre vs AJ Styles
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens
2 main title matches at TLC. Unbelievable, forget everything else, these are going to rule #wweraw— Nathan 💙💛 (@WWELUFC) December 1, 2020
Something New...
Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles set for TLC for the WWE Championship. Should be a great match looking forward to it. A new world title feud on RAW..— Y (@thealpha_khan_) December 1, 2020
3X Champion?
Aj styles is going to win his third wwe championship pic.twitter.com/PcNffVtdfo— zedd-8x8 (@Zeyad15F) December 1, 2020