WWE Fans Pitch Their Ideas for 'Add a Wrestler, Ruin a TV Show' Hashtag

By Connor Casey

WWE fans managed to get the hashtag "#AddAWrestlerRuinATV" trending on Twitter on Saturday thanks to some well-made photoshopped images that put pro wrestlers in classic TV shows. The end result saw wrestlers like Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Brother Love and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt mashed up with shows like Dr. Who, Friends, Love Island and How I Met Your Mother. All of the ideas were hilarious, so check out the 10 best in the list below!

WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 10. Here's the card for the event so far:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina
  • Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. (Rey Mysterio/Murphy) vs. Aleister Black/Austin Theory) vs. (Apollo Crews/MVP) vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD
  • Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

Disney Prime Has Been Overtaken!

Dr. Wooo!

Socko's Modern Life

Brooklyn (Brawler) Nine-Nine

Hogan's Run

LA Parka and Recreation

Father Ted DiBiase

Supermarket Sweep

How I Met Your Brother

(Brother) Love Island

