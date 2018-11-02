WWE Fans Can’t Stop Laughing at Kane’s Lost Mask Botch at Crown Jewel

Undertaker and Kane are currently taking on Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel, but fans have taken a minute from watching the match to laugh a bit at Kane losing his mask mid-match.

During the match, Shawn Michaels got up on the top rope, but Kane caught him. Before he could do anything about it, Michaels starting throwing punches at Kane’s head, trying to gain some space. After a few punches though Michaels ended up batting away Kane’s mask, which also includes his long hair attached to it.

you meean kane loosing the mask 🙈😂 — João Couceiro (@21Couceiro) November 2, 2018

The mask and hair sailed out of the ring, but the camera didn’t quite pan up to Michaels in time before showing Kane’s shaved head in the ring. Fans have found some humor in the blunder, especially as WWE tried to hide that it happened.

Kane’s mask flies off, is that Glenn Jacobs?! *gasps* lmao #WWECrownJewel — Michael Molina (@m3m3z90) November 2, 2018

Kane’s wig and mask fell off lmao — Frank 🐿 (@Squirrely_Wrath) November 2, 2018

Kane’s mask came off loooool #WWECrowdJewel — Sean (10/12/17) (3-4) (@AmericanWolf_) November 2, 2018

Kane be like where my mask — AlpeshRaj (@ExecProDickWolf) November 2, 2018

#WWECrownJewel oh no…. Kane’s mask fell off… Triple is hurt…. this is getting worse as time goes on. — Arthur J Worthon (@ArthurWorthon) November 2, 2018

Ironically WWE probably called even more attention to it by later having Kane put the mask back on, which he ended up doing after Michaels moonsaulted off the top turnbuckle. Kane can then be seen on the ground with the mask on, though shortly before he was hit by Michaels he did not have the mask on still.

Michaels and Triple H ended up being able to rebound against the Brothers of Destruction, and you can check out all of our Crown Jewel coverage right here.

So what have you thought about the pay-per-view so far? Did Michaels impress in the match? Let us know your thoughts on Crown Jewel in the comments!