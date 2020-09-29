Wrestling Fans Are Outraged by WWE Changing Aleister Black's Entrance Theme
Aleister Black faced Kevin Owens on this week's Monday Night Raw in another grudge match, but fans couldn't help but notice something was different. Gone were the candles and rising platform on the entrance ramp, replaced by Black simply walking out with his previously-injured eye wrapped in a black cloth. But the biggest change fans pointed out was the removal of Black's old entrance theme, "Root of All Evil" by Incendiary. The switch is merely the latest in a long line of entrance theme replacements, most of which have been panned by fans. According to recent reports, wrestlers have been asked to change their themes due to a rights dispute with former music producers CFO$.
The match between Black and Owens ended in disqualification when Black accidentally struck the referee. Owens then nailed him with a Stunner while he was arguing the result.
Take the DQ win. Hit the Stunner anyway.
Things seem FAR from over between @FightOwensFight and @WWEAleister... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dU5sdriNK0— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
Outraged
WHAT WAS THAT VOICE LMAO
WAIT
WHERE IS ROOT OF ALL EVIL
ALEISTER BLACKS OLD THEME IS A BANGER I AM OUTRAGED #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1Ri5lYiJQr— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 29, 2020
Fastball Lost
Way to take away Aleister Black's fastball. He had such a different and memorable entrance. They took that away for him and replaced it with him looking like every other dude. #WWERaw— Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) September 29, 2020
Let's Listen to the New Song
RIP Aleister Black's old theme music#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wMEzBMhNEy— GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 29, 2020
Whaaaa?
We lost Aleister Black’s music, too?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/g0JxkHaeob— Suicidal Assassin (@WillieJSmithII) September 29, 2020
Trips is Not Happy
SMH
The music. The lift. The flip over the ropes. Literally everything badass about Aleister Black is gone because this company can’t do anything right. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PADFUr9J6h— Jordan Anders (@justjanders) September 29, 2020
Tom The Pirate
Aleister Black makes his way to the ring (#WWERAW, 2020) pic.twitter.com/tLnaXBVGUb— Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) September 29, 2020
Pour One Out
They changed Aleister Black’s music! RIP “Root of All Evil” #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rOtT80n3bB— Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) September 29, 2020
POUR ONE OUT #WWERAW https://t.co/4DXB7krkhs— Mr. Slapjack Mace (@MrWarrenHayes) September 29, 2020