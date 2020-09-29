Wrestling Fans Are Outraged by WWE Changing Aleister Black's Entrance Theme

Aleister Black faced Kevin Owens on this week's Monday Night Raw in another grudge match, but fans couldn't help but notice something was different. Gone were the candles and rising platform on the entrance ramp, replaced by Black simply walking out with his previously-injured eye wrapped in a black cloth. But the biggest change fans pointed out was the removal of Black's old entrance theme, "Root of All Evil" by Incendiary. The switch is merely the latest in a long line of entrance theme replacements, most of which have been panned by fans. According to recent reports, wrestlers have been asked to change their themes due to a rights dispute with former music producers CFO$.

The match between Black and Owens ended in disqualification when Black accidentally struck the referee. Owens then nailed him with a Stunner while he was arguing the result.