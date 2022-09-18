WWE Fans Pick Which Superstars Should Play Batman, Catwoman, Joker, and More For Batman Day
Batman is one of the most popular comic characters for a reason, and you know that because not only does the Dark Knight have a bevy of comics, TV shows, and movies that feature him, but he also has his very own day of celebration. Since it is Batman Day, WWE decided to throw out a Tweet asking fans to pick which WWE Superstar should play Batman, and the responses didn't take long to start piling up. A variety of WWE superstars were chosen, but many fans went even further and cast the rest of the Bat-Family and its villains too, resulting in castings for Catwoman, Joker, Batgirl, Penguin, Bane, Poison Ivy, Nightwing, and more. Superstars like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, and more made the lists, ,and you can check out some of the castings and reactions starting on the next slide!
As for Batman himself, there were quite a few names thrown into the hat, including Randy Orton, Rollins, and more. Some pointed out that certain Superstars had already portrayed superheroes in the ring, as Rollins, Ricochet, Morgan, and Ripley have all had comics-styled gear in the past.
Batman: @MontezFordWWE— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) September 17, 2022
The villains in that movie –
Two-Face: Me
Ra’s al Ghul: @TrueKofi
Mr. Freeze: @WWEBigE
Even some Superstars weighed in, like Xavier Woods, who chose Montez Ford as Batman and then cast The New Day as villains, including himself as Two-Face, Kofi Kingston as Ra's al Ghul, and Big E as Mr. Freeze.
My #BatmanDay #WWE Bat-casting 🥳— KnightofOA🔜Gen Con (@MattAguilarCB) September 18, 2022
Batman @FinnBalor
Nightwing @KingRicochet
Catwoman @YaOnlyLivvOnce
Batgirl: @roxanne_wwe
Batwoman @SonyaDevilleWWE
Robin @Axiom_WWE
Joker @WWERollins
Harley Quinn @AlexaBliss_WWE
Poison Ivy @ZelinaVegaWWE
Bane @realKILLERkross
Riddler @SamiZayn https://t.co/yJ4R7TXj2A
I've got my own list I've put together, but there are several characters that could be played by multiple stars, so this is just what I came up with at the moment. That said, You can check out what everyone else had to say starting on the next slide, and let us know your Bat-family WWE casting in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Wade Barrett, Becky Lynch, And More
prevnext
@StuBennett as Batman@CodyRhodes as Robin@HeymanHustle as Penguin@DexterWWE as Joker@WWE_MandyRose as Catwoman@BeckyLynchWWE as Poison Ivy@WWERollins as Riddler@ShawnMichaels as Alfred@RandyOrton as 2 Face@BrockLesnar as Bain@ZelinaVegaWWE as Batgirl— Shayne (@shayne_posey) September 17, 2022
Randy Orton, Zelina Vega, And More
prevnext
Loving this@RandyOrton as Batman@SuperKingofBros as Robin@HeymanHustle as Penguin@WWERollins as Joker@ZelinaVegaWWE as Catwoman@BeckyLynchWWE as Poison Ivy@SamiZayn as Riddler@StuBennett as Alfred@AJStylesOrg as 2 Face@fightbobby as Bain@BiancaBelairWWE as Batgirl— Wrestle Rant (@rant_wrestle) September 17, 2022
Rey Mysterio
prevnext
Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/bvQE2lNboC— Jason G LegitBoss 😎 (@Jason_Gilliam05) September 17, 2022
John Cena
prevnext
My hero my favorite superstar @JohnCena is the only answer for this question pic.twitter.com/VZG2N14NZo— Kenny Shipp | 28Days | ST4 SPOILERS (@KennySh12749956) September 18, 2022
Liv Is Catwoman
prevnext
Would like to see Liv Morgan play as Catwoman pic.twitter.com/5dq01DPm0Y— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋⛧🐺Hiveling (@JovanMalik1) September 17, 2022
Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, And More
prevnext
Cody Rhodes -Batman— luis filipe tavares 🇨🇦🇵🇹 (@eh_fili) September 17, 2022
Seth rollins – joker
Brock leaner – bane
Alexa Bliss- Harley Quinn
Liv-cat women
Stroman – dr freeze
Sammy Zayne _ The Riddler
Dexter Lumis, Edge, Finn Balor, and More
prevnext
Dexter Lumis as Batman (has the physique and chiseled face for the role)— MadCat Moss (@MadCatMoss) September 17, 2022
Karrion Kross as The Joker
EDGE AS victor Zaaz
Finn Balor as Knightwing
Even though he's in AEW Lord Regal as Alfred
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
prevnext
Batman and Catwoman wrestled at WrestleMania this year. Did y’all forget 🤔? pic.twitter.com/jrlzrvti9J— ⚡️ Jae Morgan ⚡️ (@Jae_TheFlash) September 17, 2022
Karrion Kross vs Bray Wyatt
prevnext
@realKILLERkross is the only correct answer. As for #Joker just have @Windham6 do it. Chef's kiss.— 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍-𝖎𝖘𝖒 (@4DeathIsm) September 17, 2022
LA Knight Vs Seth Rollins
prevnext
LA Knight looks like a Bruce Wayne/Batman to me and Seth Rollins is the perfect Joker right now. https://t.co/EqN4y7P2lj— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) September 17, 2022
The Rock As Bane
prevnext
This has made me think @TheRock could be a very interesting Bane. But I still want the buddy cop movie with him and @steveaustinBSR more https://t.co/UDz95qwe20— Aaron Roberts ⭐️⭐️ (@PeoplesCh4mpi0n) September 17, 2022
Bat-Ciampa
prevnext
https://t.co/ALLSx6XWK3 pic.twitter.com/RMr0cwo6Sp— Notorious_Werner (@WernerKismann) September 17, 2022
Seth As Joker
prevnext
seth for joker https://t.co/jxJT2jeZ5l— ًken (@hovseofbIack) September 17, 2022
A WWE DC Full Cast
prevnext
⭐BATMAN: @EdgeRatedR— Josh Buzard (LDGameops) (@Joshua_Buzard04) September 17, 2022
⭐CATWOMAN : @YaOnlyLivvOnce
⭐NIGHTWING: @_Theory1
⭐ ROBIN:@WWEGable
💚GREEN ARROW:
ALWAYS WILL BE @StephenAmell
⭐JOKER: @WWERollins
⭐FALCONE: @realKILLERkross
⭐PENGUIN: @PeteDunneYxB
⭐JIM GORDON: @RandyOrton
⭐ BATGIRL: @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/FTojswAMTC
Finn And Bayley
prevnext
https://t.co/jOrHAHlLyi pic.twitter.com/k9u7lcG9Sm— Ted (@TedBayRose3) September 17, 2022
Ricochet Is Batman
prevnext
Ricochet the real life batman without the gear https://t.co/dmiDmhxWz5— 👹SAGE👹 (@SageLutchman8) September 17, 2022
Prince Of Darkness
prev
None other than the prince of darkness: https://t.co/IuHpEHZ8eO pic.twitter.com/2mQ6HA6XG6— 𝙆𝙖𝙨𝙝 (@Earthian07) September 18, 2022