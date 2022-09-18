WWE Fans Pick Which Superstars Should Play Batman, Catwoman, Joker, and More For Batman Day

Batman is one of the most popular comic characters for a reason, and you know that because not only does the Dark Knight have a bevy of comics, TV shows, and movies that feature him, but he also has his very own day of celebration. Since it is Batman Day, WWE decided to throw out a Tweet asking fans to pick which WWE Superstar should play Batman, and the responses didn't take long to start piling up. A variety of WWE superstars were chosen, but many fans went even further and cast the rest of the Bat-Family and its villains too, resulting in castings for Catwoman, Joker, Batgirl, Penguin, Bane, Poison Ivy, Nightwing, and more. Superstars like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, and more made the lists, ,and you can check out some of the castings and reactions starting on the next slide!

As for Batman himself, there were quite a few names thrown into the hat, including Randy Orton, Rollins, and more. Some pointed out that certain Superstars had already portrayed superheroes in the ring, as Rollins, Ricochet, Morgan, and Ripley have all had comics-styled gear in the past.

Even some Superstars weighed in, like Xavier Woods, who chose Montez Ford as Batman and then cast The New Day as villains, including himself as Two-Face, Kofi Kingston as Ra's al Ghul, and Big E as Mr. Freeze.

I've got my own list I've put together, but there are several characters that could be played by multiple stars, so this is just what I came up with at the moment. That said, You can check out what everyone else had to say starting on the next slide, and let us know your Bat-family WWE casting in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!