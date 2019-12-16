WWE Fans React To Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Daniel Bryan’s Return at TLC

Sunday night’s WWE TLC was the first time we have seen Universal Champion Bray Wyatt wrestle sans his “Fiend” gear and look.

Since returning to WWE as The Fiend over the summer, Wyatt has become the most interesting character in the WWE Universe. However, he wrestled on Sunday night in his regular attire as he appears during the Firefly Funhouse skits.

We’re talking jeans and sweater and no wrestling gear. However, as the match dragged on, Wyatt began to gain a little bit of an edge. Early on, he appeared to just be trying to survive without inflicting any damage on his opponent. Later in the contest though, he started to become visually angered and eventually won the match.

After the match, Daniel Bryan returned to WWE complete with a new (old?) look. His beard had been shaved shorter and his signature long hair was cut very short again, much like Bryan appeared a decade ago while wrestling as Bryan Danielson on the independent scene, as well as how he looked early on in his WWE run (think: Mr. Money In The Bank 2011 era).

WWE fans reacted to this new in-ring portrayal of their Universal Champion, as well as Bryan’s return. Check out some of their takes below.

The Best Angle In WWE?

Bray Wyatt’s performance tonight, dipping in and out, selling for the Miz was fantastic. Daniel Bryan coming out, I loved, and he doesn’t look as bad as I expected. This was simple, effective, he is still as over as anyone, its the best angle in all of #WWE right now #WWETLC — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 16, 2019

Two Characters At Once

Bray Wyatt working as two characters at once is going to work wonders.



As soon as one begins to get remotely stale, they can switch it up.



It will protect each character.#WWETLC — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) December 16, 2019

Two Wyatts at Once

INCREDIBLE

There are just no words to describe @WWEBrayWyatt … He is just INCREDIBLE.

A blessing to this business & so very needed. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough characters like him today.



Ol’ school Daniel Bryan & Bray Wyatt is going to be a wild story!#WWETLC — BC Amplified (@BcAmplified) December 16, 2019

Loving That Entrance

Bray Wyatt’s entrance is a real treat 😂😂 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/fLOi3Uh17p — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) December 16, 2019

Has He Even Aged?

Can we talk about the decade Daniel Bryan had, with all the ups and all the downs and going through hell and back and somehow he managed to not age a bit!! Mad props to him lol #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ND3Ko7YJi0 — Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) December 16, 2019

Yep, We Have Gone Back In Time