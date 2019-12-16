WWE

WWE Fans React To Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Daniel Bryan’s Return at TLC

Sunday night’s WWE TLC was the first time we have seen Universal Champion Bray Wyatt wrestle sans […]

By

Sunday night’s WWE TLC was the first time we have seen Universal Champion Bray Wyatt wrestle sans his “Fiend” gear and look.

Since returning to WWE as The Fiend over the summer, Wyatt has become the most interesting character in the WWE Universe. However, he wrestled on Sunday night in his regular attire as he appears during the Firefly Funhouse skits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re talking jeans and sweater and no wrestling gear. However, as the match dragged on, Wyatt began to gain a little bit of an edge. Early on, he appeared to just be trying to survive without inflicting any damage on his opponent. Later in the contest though, he started to become visually angered and eventually won the match.

After the match, Daniel Bryan returned to WWE complete with a new (old?) look. His beard had been shaved shorter and his signature long hair was cut very short again, much like Bryan appeared a decade ago while wrestling as Bryan Danielson on the independent scene, as well as how he looked early on in his WWE run (think: Mr. Money In The Bank 2011 era).

WWE fans reacted to this new in-ring portrayal of their Universal Champion, as well as Bryan’s return. Check out some of their takes below.

The Best Angle In WWE?

Two Characters At Once

Two Wyatts at Once

INCREDIBLE

Loving That Entrance

Has He Even Aged?

Yep, We Have Gone Back In Time

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts