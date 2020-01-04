Hulk Hogan Shocks WWE Fans With New Look

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal he has been hard at work training following his most recent back surgery.

In doing so, he revealed a new look: a full white beard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hogan wrote “They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life.”

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

WWE fans, as usual, were quick to respond.

Hogan is slowly turning into to Randy Savage pic.twitter.com/0NFabCefM0 — Owen (@KingOwen94) January 4, 2020

You look so much like Superstar Billy Graham! Wow! — Freland (@MikeFreland) January 4, 2020

Thats Ho Ho Hogan to you. Brother. pic.twitter.com/CMX7aYns4Y — Eddard Starkowski 🇺🇸 (@HulkWyatt) January 4, 2020

Back in October, Hogan said he is preparing for one more WWE WrestleMania match.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” Hogan said, referring to how his last in-ring match took place in (TNA) Impact Wrestling back in 2012. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

What do you think of the new look? Do you want to see Hogan wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below.