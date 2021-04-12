WWE Fans Are Not Loving Riddle's Dove Entrance at WrestleMania

✖

WWE pulled out all the stops at WrestleMania 37, including plenty of pyro, effects, and even drones in some cases for superstar entrances. That included some unexpected 3D effects for certain stars, including Riddle, and that one did puzzle some fans on social media. When Riddle gets to the ring he does his trademark flip-flop flip, sending them flying before the match. For the WrestleMania 37 special, after he did this it sends 3D doves flying towards the camera, and once fans saw it, they had a lot to say.

Most reactions were either confused or outright telling WWE not to do that again, though some of the best reactions were ones that used other WWE superstars for GIFs and images. Others weren't fans of the CGI overall, but the doves seem to have tipped the scales a bit. You can check out some reactions below.

AliceWrestling wrote "What is this? Seriously Rolling on the floor laughing who thought this up in the meeting?"

Crisis Vision wrote "Stop all the cgi"

Tyler Napier wrote "Can y’all stop with the bird stuff and the train noises"

Phillip wrote "Never do this again this is cringe."

Dean wrote "The Sega Mega Drive had better Graphics then those birds Face with tears of joy"

It was certainly eye-catching, but we're not sure they'll do it again in the future. Here are the official results from Night 1 and the card for Night 2.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Natalya and Tamina

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs Sheamus

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What did you think of the doves? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!