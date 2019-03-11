Internet Reacts to Mr Miz Being Helpless as His Son Gets Beat Down

The Internet was not kind to the Miz’s father after he watched his son get beaten down by Shane McMahon on tonight’s Fastlane PPV.

Earlier tonight, the “Best Tag Team in the World” broke up after losing to the Usos at Smackdown. The former Smackdown Tag Team Champions put up a valiant effort, but lost when the Miz got caught after he attempted a Frog Splash from the top rope at the request of his father, who was standing by ringside. Afterwards, Shane McMahon suddenly turned on his former partner and viciously beat down the Miz right in front of his dad. To add insult to injury, McMahon even grabbed Miz’s father by the face before continuing his attack on the Miz.

Well, the Internet did not look too kindly on Mr. Miz or his seeming lack of enthusiasm during and after the beatdown.

Miz’s dad could not care less that Shane McMahon is beating his son to death in front of him — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) March 10, 2019

Is it me or does Miz’s dad seem unenthusiastic about all of this? #WWEFastlane — 3rundlefly (@pipebombz) March 10, 2019

Miz’s dad is a great father, way to save his son lol #WWEFastlane — Seth Brooks (@SPBITW9) March 10, 2019

Way to not help your son, MizDad. #WWEFastlane — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) March 10, 2019

It didn’t help that Shane McMahon was the one beating the Miz down. While most WWE Superstars look like Greek statues come to life, Shane McMahon looks like your typical 40-something mid-level executive and throws silly MMA-style punches to match. If there was one wrestler that the Miz’s dad could actually throw hands with, it’s Shane McMahon.

What did you think of Mr. Miz’s performance at WWE Fastlane? Did seeing the mild concern on Mr. Miz’s face really sell Shane’s heel turn, or do you actually feel for bad for the Miz now? Let us know in the comment section!

