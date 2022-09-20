NXT Stipulation Match Will Debut at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

NXT introduced a new stipulation match, The Fight Pit, back in 2020 during a feud between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. The match typed has only been used one other time and never saw the light of day outside of the NXT brand, but it looks like the match has graduated to WWE's main roster. After interfering in each other's matches yet again on this week's Raw, Riddle and Seth Rollins were in another pull-apart brawl backstage when Riddle dared Rollins to face him inside the Steel Structure. Rollins agreed, making the match official for Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.

The match will have both competitors in a specially-designed steel cage with an elevated platform on top that surrounds the ring. And unlike a Steel Cage Match, the only way to win is via knockout or submission.

Riddle baiting Rollins into the match fits perfectly into their storyline, which has been ongoing since before SummerSlam. When the two initially met at Clash at the Castle, Rollins kept using Randy Orton's moveset in order to enrage "The Original Bro." This caused him to make mistakes, leading to Rollins hitting a pair of Curb Stomps for the win. He then declared their rivalry was over, but Riddle has since been baiting Rollins by repeatedly interfering in his matches. It was his interference this week that cost Rollins the chance to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion as he lost to Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match.

The only other match confirmed for the show right now is Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE's other upcoming pay-per-views include Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5 (headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the SmackDown Women's Championship) and Survivor Series WarGames on Nov. 26 in Boston. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.