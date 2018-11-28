WWE’s Four Horsewomen Feud Heats up on Social Media

A feud between the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) and the Four Horsewomen of WWE (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley) has been rumored ever since Rousey signed with the company back in January. While the two groups have only ever crossed paths in backstage segments, both have made mention of fighting each other in various interviews and social media posts.

Speculation that a feud between the two factions heated up this week when Flair decided to poke the bear, tagging Rousey’s three cohorts in a photo of her brutally attacking Rousey during their match at Survivor Series.

“*Missing from photo: (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir),” Flair wrote on Monday as the photo showed her stomping on a steel chair while it was wrapped around Rousey’s throat.

Shafir was quick to respond, posting “Dis b—.. okay okay.. *missing ENTIRELY from photo.. (Charlotte Flair’s) ability to beat (Ronda Rousey) without multiple weapons.”

Elsewhere, Lynch continued her social media feud with Rousey. The two were originally booked for a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, but Lynch had to be pulled from the event with a concussion and broken facial bone.

“I’ve never seen a judo ‘master’ get so easily thrown, Ronnie,” Lynch tweeted on Sunday. “I’m convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna?”

Mentioning the NXT Women’s Champion prompted a response from Baslzer.

Don’t try to name drop me in this attention grab, I’m too busy holding down the division you couldn’t. #ShaynaTwoTime //t.co/DZ0q6HvExk — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 25, 2018

“Don’t try to name drop me in this attention grab, I’m too busy holding down the division you couldn’t. #ShaynaTwoTime,” Baszler wrote.

Lynch, who has made a sport out of blasting people on Twitter lately, was quick to retort.

“The only thing that bonds you, Ronnie & I wanna say Mary & Jessica? is you all ran from another sport that beat you,” Lynch wrote. “So make no mistake, if I chose to ‘drop’ anything it will be you, not your name. BTW, give my best to your leader & her hurty mouth. I’m stronger everyday, is she?”

Baszler wrote back: “I never ran. I got sick of seeing you river dance and decided to come change pro wrestling. You don’t learn to drop people by BEING dropped, homie. Besides, you’ve got bigger sharks to worry about. I don’t care about you, move along.”

Baszler captured the NXT Women’s Championship for a second time at the Evolution pay-per-view thanks to an assist from Duke and Shafir. The duo were the last of the four to join the WWE, signing a developmental contract back in May.