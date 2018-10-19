FOX Aiming to Make Big Changes to WWE SmackDown Next Year

Professional wrestling is inherently a goofy sport. But now that FOX put down $1 billion for the rights to WWE’s Smackdown, they want to change the tone of the show. That means fewer jokes and more competition.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, FOX wants SmackDown to look, feel, and smell like a real sporting event. This ambition is motivated by FOX’s slate for programming from Thursday to Sunday which is heavily focused on sports. With SmackDown looking more like an Olympic event rather than the variety show we’ve all grown accustomed to. This means FOX can seriously advertise wrestling during its major sporting events—like their Thursday and Sunday NFL games.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as WWE has been reducing its circus vibes for years now. In 2018, a WWE show has panels, serious commentators, and WWE Superstars that try to channel realistic characters. Compared to the 80’s, today’s version of WWE is housebroken at best, neutered at worst.

But that’s clearly a conscious decision. For the most part, WWE is trying to take over the world. This is why they made the switch to TV-PG programming—so their product could be universally enjoyed no matter any fan’s background. With the family-friendly box checked, WWE now can evolve into something that looks like true sport. while there will always be pageantry, the more WWE looks like an NFL game the better. Both Raw and SmackDown have an air of professionalism that never existed 20 years ago. By FOX wanting to add another layer of reality to SmackDown, WWE’s Blue Brand will look more legitimate than ever

For the casual fan, this is great news. The days of secretly watching wrestling or having to defend your choice to consume WWE product are soon coming to an end. WWE will be palatable to all audiences. However for the die-hard, WWE could become too watered down, or at least the departure from its hyperbolic roots will make the product unappealing. Wrestling fan loves the crazy stuff, and if that’s gone, will they take their passion elsewhere?