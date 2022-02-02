Every Released WWE Superstar Who Becomes a Free Agent Today (Feb. 2)

WWE released a number of major stars on Nov. 4 in what would be their penultimate wave of cuts for 2021. That list included former champions, promising rising stars, people who had recently returned to the company and talent that had been stuck on the lower midcard for some time. All of them were given a 90-day “No Compete” clause as part of their release, meaning they couldn’t sign with or work for another major wrestling promotion for three months. Wednesday marks the expiration of that clause, meaning the independent wrestling scene was just injected with some major names.

Check out everyone who has officially entered the free-agent market in the list below! Who do you think will be the first to sign with another major promotion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keith Lee

Through Victory… My Chains are Broken.



Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me. pic.twitter.com/gSBKg1SV4t — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 2, 2022

Lee was undoubtedly the biggest name to get late go during this wave as many fans had him circled as a future world champion and WrestleMania main eventer. He has reportedly filed for the copyright to his “Limitless” nickname and has teased what his next career move will be.

Mia Yim

Tonight, 7:30pm Est. We are BACK on twitch! Come hang with me, my sister, and by 8pm, I’ll be doing a Jump King One Hour Challenge with @jessamynduke and @RJCity1 https://t.co/MJJjLVKWJ4

📸 @iLLiteFotos pic.twitter.com/HNhnInk8Pa — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) February 2, 2022

Lee’s partner, Mia Yim, has also taken to Twitter to celebrate her freedom. She has also returned to live streaming on Twitch.

Ember Moon

Today is will be making an announcement. If you want to tune inhttps://t.co/Col9gyaSEP at 620pm cst ! — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 2, 2022

The former NXT Women’s Champion has already switched back to her independent wrestling name, Athena, and has teased a big announcement on Wednesday night.

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Scarlett Bordeaux has already started appearing in independent promotions (she never made the jump the main roster beyond dark matches), while Kross (now Killer Kross again) has teased joining EC3 and Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) as part of the Control Your Narrative group.

Oney Lorcan

https://twitter.com/_starDESTROYER/status/1488516545336823812?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lorcan, now going by Biff Busick again, has started advertising for any and all bookings.

B-Fab

https://twitter.com/TheVibeBri/status/1457581807688368130?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fab (Briana Brandy) was the first member of Hit Row to be let go, and by the end of the month the popular faction would be completely gone from the promotion.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

I want to thank my family and fans for helping me push myself. I’d also love to thank ME for always believing in myself. I had one goal today and that was to win at all cost. Don’t tap mentality. I didn’t have to. Love my life and myself. pic.twitter.com/W13819VFIQ — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 6, 2021

Metalik, now Mascara Dorada, will take part in GCW’s Fight Club 2: Houston event this Friday. Days after his release, Dorado competed in Jiu-Jitsu World League Florida Open tournament.

Nia Jax

Jax revealed while on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions this week that WWE attempted to bring her back for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, which she furiously rejected.

“I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. Like I had a bunch of crap. Like, you know, it is like you just shoving stuff in everybody’s boxes, whatever. So I’m in the middle of getting my stuff back. They sent me a box and like, more than half was missing. I’m like, yo, what’s going on?” Jax said. “So when I got the call, I thought it was about like, where’s my stuff? So I answered, I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up? They’re like, ‘Hey, we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.’ I started to hysterically laugh because I thought it was my friend joking with me, right? I was like, ‘Oh, you’re freaking hilarious.’”

“Then he was like, actually, ‘No, this is an official call.’ I was like, ‘F— no, I’m not coming back.’ and he was like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘First of all, I already know I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still going to be paying me anyway, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not f—ing coming back. I was like, absolutely f—ing not.’ I was like, ‘Is this all this was?’ and he was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, bye,’” she added.

Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

Been a great week of training in lots of “It does Matter workouts.” 🤼‍♂️👍🥊🥋🔥 The Tosa Inu 🐶 will be back in Japan again soon, activity is expected 🇯🇵👍 pic.twitter.com/u36oOpfiRA — Harry Smith, “Davey Boy Smith JR” (@DBSmithjr) January 29, 2022

Smith returned to WWE via a dark match back in mid-July 2021, but never made it to TV before being released in November. He remains heavily decorated from his time outside of WWE, most notably with his five world tag team championship reigns across New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH as one half of the Killer Elite Squad. The other half of that team, Lance Archer, is currently in AEW.

Eva Marie

https://twitter.com/natalieevamarie/status/1486842373523095557?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marie’s second run with WWE was shockingly short, as she only worked with Doudrop and Alexa Bliss before being let go.