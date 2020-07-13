Every Former WWE Superstar That Will Become a Free Agent This Week

WWE announced back on April 15 that it would be releasing more than 30 active wrestlers while furloughing numerous backstage producers, on-air personalities, trainers, referees, announcers and office staff members to combat the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. This week will mark a full 90 days since that announcement, which means the majority of the wrestlers released back then will be free to start competing for other companies. Some have already gotten a head start on their next move, some have stayed quiet and others have even announced their stepping away from the wrestling business to pursue other ventures. Ahead of the 90-day "No Compete" clause expiring, here's a look at every former WWE wrestler that will become a free agent later this week! Where do you think each wrestler should go? Let us know down in the comments!

Rusev (Photo: WWE) Rusev, now going by Miro, announced on Sunday that he, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. So regardless of what his next step in the wrestling world may be, it likely won't be announced this week. I tested positive for COVID-19. Thank you for all the support. I will be okay and Miro Day will continue.https://t.co/Kpyr1LxPuP — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 13, 2020

EC3 (Photo: WWE) The man formerly known as Ethan Carter III has been hard at work developing a new character on social media while also teasing jumps to Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling in a series of videos. Twitter is a sewer. I'll put this content on here later, but for now it's here.https://t.co/CfARATr23n I'm sure algorithms will treat this post fair. #ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3 — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 2, 2020 Impact Wrestling has been heavily pushing Carter's possible return at Slammiversary this Saturday.

Lio Rush (Photo: WWE.com) While it's possible that Rush is already a free agent (if his latest contract was under NXT rather than a standard deal), the former Cruiserweight Champion has teased never wrestling again. "I legitimately might not ever wrestle again," Rush wrote on May 4 in a since-deleted tweet. Exactly 1 week away from #TheFinalMatch ❗️ARE YOU READY? ..... No i said, AREEEEEE YOUUUUUU REAaa....... 📺 🎮 pic.twitter.com/cEI1NRwzu6 — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) July 13, 2020

Eric Young (Photo: WWE.com) Impact Wrestling has been heavily teasing that at least one of Young's former personas could appear at Slammiversary on Saturday. #Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P2U09r00VT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

Heath Slater (Photo: WWE) Slater made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw last week and wound up stealing the show with a promo directed at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He indicated after the show that it was a one-time performance. EXCLUSIVE: It was an emotional night and the closing of a chapter for @HEATHXXII on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/qYcBe5D1Dy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 7, 2020

The Colons (Photo: WWE) Neither Primo nor Epico Colon had appeared on WWE television since February 2019 prior to their releases. In that gap of time the pair had mostly been working for the World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico.

Aiden English (Photo: WWE) Since his release, English has been focusing on his Wrestling With Whiskey brand. He was one of the many teased to appear in Impact this weekend though he's downplayed that in recent interviews.

Sarah Logan (Photo: WWE) The former Riott Squad member recently announced she is pregnant with her and Raymond Rowe's (Erik) first child. View this post on Instagram ‼️PREGNANT‼️ LINK IN BIO A post shared by Sarah Rowe (@sarahrowe) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

Erick Rowan (Photo: WWE) While he has given a number of interviews post-release, Rowan (Joseph Rudd) has stayed quiet about his next move. Huge Sale starts Tommorow @PWTees https://t.co/A8DimMflZm pic.twitter.com/M3v0Oze6dH — Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) June 30, 2020

Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) (Photo: WWE) Much like Cardona, Myers (Curt Hawkins) has been counting down the days until he's free to compete elsewhere. Freedom is coming.

July 18th. pic.twitter.com/1gfkNTbAnB — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) July 3, 2020