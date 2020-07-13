Every Former WWE Superstar That Will Become a Free Agent This Week

By Connor Casey

WWE announced back on April 15 that it would be releasing more than 30 active wrestlers while furloughing numerous backstage producers, on-air personalities, trainers, referees, announcers and office staff members to combat the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. This week will mark a full 90 days since that announcement, which means the majority of the wrestlers released back then will be free to start competing for other companies. Some have already gotten a head start on their next move, some have stayed quiet and others have even announced their stepping away from the wrestling business to pursue other ventures.

Ahead of the 90-day "No Compete" clause expiring, here's a look at every former WWE wrestler that will become a free agent later this week!

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Luke-Gallows-Karl-Anderson-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

On top of hosting their own event, Talk'n Shop A Mania, the pair have reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling and have teased also competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. 

Rusev

Rusev-WWE-The-Bachelor
(Photo: WWE)

Rusev, now going by Miro, announced on Sunday that he, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. So regardless of what his next step in the wrestling world may be, it likely won't be announced this week.

Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)

zackrydercardona
(Photo: WWE)

Matt Cardona has already teased challenging Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship and bringing back his Internet Championship with a new look.

View this post on Instagram

July 18, 2020. #AlwayzReady #NotThere #StillHere

A post shared by MATT CARDONA (@themattcardona) on

EC3

WWE-EC3-Release-Hood
(Photo: WWE)

The man formerly known as Ethan Carter III has been hard at work developing a new character on social media while also teasing jumps to Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling in a series of videos.

Impact Wrestling has been heavily pushing Carter's possible return at Slammiversary this Saturday.

Lio Rush

Lio-Rush-NXT
(Photo: WWE.com)

While it's possible that Rush is already a free agent (if his latest contract was under NXT rather than a standard deal), the former Cruiserweight Champion has teased never wrestling again. 

"I legitimately might not ever wrestle again," Rush wrote on May 4 in a since-deleted tweet.

Eric Young

Eric-Young-WWE
(Photo: WWE.com)

Impact Wrestling has been heavily teasing that at least one of Young's former personas could appear at Slammiversary on Saturday.

Heath Slater

WWE-Raw-Heath-Slater
(Photo: WWE)

Slater made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw last week and wound up stealing the show with a promo directed at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He indicated after the show that it was a one-time performance. 

The Colons

WWE-Primo-Epico
(Photo: WWE)

Neither Primo nor Epico Colon had appeared on WWE television since February 2019 prior to their releases. In that gap of time the pair had mostly been working for the World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico.

Aiden English

Rusev-Day-Aiden-English-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Since his release, English has been focusing on his Wrestling With Whiskey brand. He was one of the many teased to appear in Impact this weekend though he's downplayed that in recent interviews. 

Sarah Logan

Sarah-Logan-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

The former Riott Squad member recently announced she is pregnant with her and Raymond Rowe's (Erik) first child.

View this post on Instagram

‼️PREGNANT‼️ LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Sarah Rowe (@sarahrowe) on

Erick Rowan

Luke-Harper-Erick-Rowan
(Photo: WWE)

While he has given a number of interviews post-release, Rowan (Joseph Rudd) has stayed quiet about his next move.

Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis

Maria-Kanellis-Mike-Kanellis-WWE-Raw-pregnant
(Photo: WWE.com)

The married couple recently had their second child, but they've both indicated they'll be making their next step soon enough.

Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins)

Curt-Hawkins-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Much like Cardona, Myers (Curt Hawkins) has been counting down the days until he's free to compete elsewhere.

No Way Jose

No-Way-Jose-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

The former NXT and Raw star has given a small handful of interviews, but has given no hints about where he'll go next.

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! Now on @cameo! Let’s Party!! https://www.cameo.com/levisjr

A post shared by Levis Valenzuela Jr (@nowayjosewwe) on

