Every Former WWE Superstar That Will Become a Free Agent This Week
WWE announced back on April 15 that it would be releasing more than 30 active wrestlers while furloughing numerous backstage producers, on-air personalities, trainers, referees, announcers and office staff members to combat the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. This week will mark a full 90 days since that announcement, which means the majority of the wrestlers released back then will be free to start competing for other companies. Some have already gotten a head start on their next move, some have stayed quiet and others have even announced their stepping away from the wrestling business to pursue other ventures.
Ahead of the 90-day "No Compete" clause expiring, here's a look at every former WWE wrestler that will become a free agent later this week!
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
#TalkNShopAMania @TalknShop @The_BigLG @azucarRoc— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) June 8, 2020
🤯 pic.twitter.com/ExlwTfRIWj
On top of hosting their own event, Talk'n Shop A Mania, the pair have reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling and have teased also competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Rusev
Rusev, now going by Miro, announced on Sunday that he, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. So regardless of what his next step in the wrestling world may be, it likely won't be announced this week.
I tested positive for COVID-19. Thank you for all the support. I will be okay and Miro Day will continue.https://t.co/Kpyr1LxPuP— Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 13, 2020
Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)
Matt Cardona has already teased challenging Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship and bringing back his Internet Championship with a new look.
EC3
The man formerly known as Ethan Carter III has been hard at work developing a new character on social media while also teasing jumps to Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling in a series of videos.
Twitter is a sewer.
I’ll put this content on here later, but for now it’s here.https://t.co/CfARATr23n
I’m sure algorithms will treat this post fair. #ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 2, 2020
Lio Rush
While it's possible that Rush is already a free agent (if his latest contract was under NXT rather than a standard deal), the former Cruiserweight Champion has teased never wrestling again.
"I legitimately might not ever wrestle again," Rush wrote on May 4 in a since-deleted tweet.
Exactly 1 week away from #TheFinalMatch ❗️ARE YOU READY? ..... No i said, AREEEEEE YOUUUUUU REAaa....... 📺 🎮 pic.twitter.com/cEI1NRwzu6— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) July 13, 2020
Eric Young
Impact Wrestling has been heavily teasing that at least one of Young's former personas could appear at Slammiversary on Saturday.
#Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P2U09r00VT— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020
Heath Slater
Slater made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw last week and wound up stealing the show with a promo directed at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He indicated after the show that it was a one-time performance.
EXCLUSIVE: It was an emotional night and the closing of a chapter for @HEATHXXII on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/qYcBe5D1Dy— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 7, 2020
The Colons
Aiden English
Sarah Logan
The former Riott Squad member recently announced she is pregnant with her and Raymond Rowe's (Erik) first child.
Erick Rowan
While he has given a number of interviews post-release, Rowan (Joseph Rudd) has stayed quiet about his next move.
Huge Sale starts Tommorow @PWTees https://t.co/A8DimMflZm pic.twitter.com/M3v0Oze6dH— Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) June 30, 2020
Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis
The married couple recently had their second child, but they've both indicated they'll be making their next step soon enough.
Where should @RealMikeBennett and I go next? #nonessentialfamily #nonessentialwrestlers #newfamily @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @nonessentialwr1 pic.twitter.com/dhtJ7NTlOS— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2020
Finally got myself back to over 200 lbs. Fun fact, I hated being under 205lbs. I have been 210lbs most of my career and dropping weight to 185-190lbs sucked. I never felt like myself. But it was asked of me, so I did it. #fitness #fitnessmotivation #gym #gymmotivation pic.twitter.com/J9fs4SgSDF— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 13, 2020
Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins)
Much like Cardona, Myers (Curt Hawkins) has been counting down the days until he's free to compete elsewhere.
Freedom is coming.— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) July 3, 2020
July 18th. pic.twitter.com/1gfkNTbAnB
No Way Jose
The former NXT and Raw star has given a small handful of interviews, but has given no hints about where he'll go next.
Here we go! Now on @cameo! Let’s Party!! https://www.cameo.com/levisjr
