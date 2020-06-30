Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Sign With Impact Wrestling

✖

Former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were two of the 30+ active wrestlers released by WWE back in April. And while they've already teased going back to New Japan Pro Wrestling overseas, it looks like the pair have a new home here in the United States as well. According to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, it's a "done deal" that the pair will join Impact Wrestling once their 90-day "No Compete" clauses are up on July 18. That's the same day as Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view, and the promotion has already been teasing that a number of released WWE stars will appear on the show.

A report had popped up several weeks back that the two might wind up going back to WWE, which Anderson emphatically shot down on social media.

I've been told Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal. The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause. The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

Gallows previously worked in Impact Wrestling (fka TNA Wrestling) from 2011-13. Anderson's only connection to the promotion was back in 2015 when he and Gallows (as Bullet Club) beat Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer during a Global Force Wrestling taping.

Right before their releases the pair were involved in the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. In a live stream days after the news broke, Styles blamed himself for the rest of The OC departing.

"I wish I was a little bit more upbeat, but some crazy things have happened in the past couple of days that just...just sucks, that's all I can say," Styles said. "If you didn't know Gallows and Anderson, guys who were like my brothers, were released yesterday and it uh...that one hurt, that one hurt really bad. Really bad."

"I mean, it's just like the only way I know how to explain it is like these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers, you know what I'm saying? Like that's the way I feel about it," he added. "Like I'm the oldest and I'm supposed to take care of them and I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It's devastating, I don't know any other way to explain it."

