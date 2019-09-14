Update On Plans For WWE’s FS1 Studio Show: Start Date, Hosts

Plans continue to come together for a weekly WWE studio-style show to begin airing on FS1.

The move, which is being made in conjunction with SmackDown’s move to FOX, would allow WWE to continue to increase their exposure over the FOX networks while potentially drawing in some new viewers. Viewers could expect a recap of weekly occurrences on WWE television during the show, as well as sit down interviews and special feature stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken numerous stories in the past, the current plan is for the show to be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. It has previously been reported that representatives from FOX were particularly interested in Young being a host for the show.

WrestleVotes reports that the show will air live from Los Angeles every Tuesday night. The show is slated to begin sometime in October.

Source confirms a new, weekly studio show will begin in October on FS1. It will be live from Los Angeles, every Tuesday night hosted by Renee Young & Booker T. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2019

Triple H spoke about the possibilities of a WWE studio show back in April.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to have happen for a long time,” Triple H said. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for a studio show for us, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, an entertainment [show] where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it.

“This is going to be one of those shows where if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going talk about everything you love in a way that you can’t get any place else,” he continued.

We’re expecting to see some moves made in regards to the WWE announce teams as well once SmackDown on FOX begins. According to several sources, including WrestleVotes, WWE may be looking to move back to two-person announce teams.

The current plans being reported (subject to change) has Michael Cole and Corey Graves manning the booth on SmackDown, while Vic Joseph (of 205 Live) could move to be the lead man on RAW. It’s unclear what this means for Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips, and Renee Young. However, it’s looking like Graves will not be pulling double duty on both shows as he does now.

With FOX executives high on Young, it was speculated she would also be moving to SmackDown, which would then include the current RAW broadcast booth in its entirety on Friday nights. However, it’s possible she could stay on RAW and be paired with Joseph in a two-person crew, or Saxton and Phillips could be used in that role as well.