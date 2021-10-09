WWE: Full King of the Ring SmackDown Field Revealed

Tonight’s SmackDown kicked off the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and throughout the night the first two rounds would include Rey Mysterio vs Sami Zayn and Finn Balor vs Cesaro. After an altercation between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks, Round 1 officially began with Mysterio vs Zayn, and after Zayn got off to a hot start Dominick came out to show some support for his dad. Rey would turn things around and almost get a pin, but Zayn kicked out. Rey sent Zayn spiraling hard to the mat after a Springboard Hurricanrana, but Zayn still kicked out.

Zayn went for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Rey countered. He went for the 619 but missed, and Zayn would hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Rey would kick out of the ensuing pin. Zayn then ripped off the pad from the turnbuckle, but Dominick saw him. He would pick up the pad and put it back on, but Rey recovered and told Dominick to get down from the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The referee was telling Dominick to leave as well, but when Rey was turned around talking to Dom Zayn capitalized and hit Rey from behind, knocking him down and giving him time to pin Rey. He would get the three count, moving Zayne one step closer to being the new King of the Ring.

Next up is Finn Balor vs Cesaro, and they immediately locked up. Cesaro got the better of the initial exchange, controlling Balor’s arm, but Balor would get a side headlock on Cesaro. Cesaro tried to lift him up but Balor jumped and walked on the ropes and they locked up again. Cesaro hit a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker and went for a pin but Balor kicked out.

Cesaro then whipped Balor hard into the corner and went for a pin but Balor kicked out. Cesaro then hit a Leg Drop on Balor and went for another pin, but Balor kicked out again. Cesaro hit a chop and an Uppercut but Balor jumped over Cesaro for the next attack and hit a Double Stomp on Cesaro. He then lifted Cesaro and threw him over the ropes, and followed it up with a dive but Cesaro met him with an uppercut. Balor kicked out of the pin again and then rolled out of the ring.

When we returned from commercial Balor was in charge, but Cesaro kicked out of a pin attempt. Then Balor stomped Cesaro several times and then went for a Sling Blade but Cesaro caught him and then hit several Uppercuts in a row. Balor then hit the Sling Blade to knock both competitors down.

Cesaro went for another move but Balor caught him and knocked him back. He went to the top but Cesaro hit him with an uppercut. He then hit a headbutt and went to the top rope. Despite Balor halting it, Cesaro hit a SuperPlex but Balor kicked out of the pin. Cesaro then locked in a CrossFace but Balor broke the hold by rolling backwards.

Cesaro managed to get the better of the next exchange but then Balor surprsed him and almost pinned him. He then dodged a charge from Cesaro which led him to hit the post. Then Balor hit a big DropKick and went up, hitting a Coup de Grace for the pin and the win.

Over on Monday Night Raw, it will be Kofi Kingston vs Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods vs Ricochet.

Who do you want to win the King of the Ring tournament? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!