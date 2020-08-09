Goldberg Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns for Comment He Made on Twitter

✖

The planned WWE Universal Championship Match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest match of 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic wound up deleting. The pair were supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36 back in April, Reigns opted out due to the pandemic and the risk it would pose his growing family, Goldberg wound up dropping the title to Braun Strowman in quick fashion and neither have been seen on WWE television since. Back in January, long before it looked like the two would be meeting at Mania, Reigns casually mocked Goldberg on Twitter for headbutting doors during his pre-match warm-ups.

While explaining why he uses a pad during his entrance to protect his hand, Reigns wrote, "So I don't break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like, head butting a door before my match level of stupid."

In a new interview with American Monster Productions, Goldberg took another shot at "The Big Dog" over that old tweet before explaining why he hurts his head before matches.

"Roman, you're a joke, first of all," Goldberg said. "Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that, For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it's very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life."

In an interview with Carcast days after Mania, Goldberg addressed Reigns' decision to step down from the match.

"I go to Orlando, I tape, I come back here and quarantine. It’s just been like ‘Groundhog Day’. Obviously, I had a change of opponents at the very last moment. Roman Reigns, everybody knows he has leukemia, he’s in remission and obviously his immune system is down,” Goldberg said. “I don't know why it was even considered in the beginning besides he’d invested the time and WWE invested the money in the angle, the match. So literally until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. Plans changed at the very last minute. I did my match with [Braun Strowman] and it was possible that I could do a match with Roman again before the fifth [of April], that obviously fell through.”

He continued, “It was still a possibility on [Roman’s] end that he could go through with the match. We went to the [WWE Performance Center] and our temperatures were taken when we walked in, the place was scrubbed up and down, there were a limited amount of people allowed in and out of the building, it was very controlled. I think what happened was somebody was sick and Roman had heard about it. They just had the flu, but just the fact that someone was sick under those circumstances, at the end of the day, he just couldn’t do it. More power to him to continually want to get it done, whether that’s realistic or unrealistic from a person in his shoes [is] concerned but you’ve got to love the guy because up to the 11th hour, he was still willing to do it.”

