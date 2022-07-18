Goldberg Confirms His WWE Contract Status, Reveals an Injury He's Been Dealing With For Years

Goldberg's last WWE match took at Elimination Chamber in February, in which he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. There's been no sign of "Da Man" on WWE programming since then, but he clarified in a recent interview with The New York Post that he is still technically under contract with the company.

Goldberg has competed in 12 matches since his 2016 return to WWE, which includes winning the Universal Championship twice and competing for the WWE Championship on two separate occasions. But one thing he has kept quiet about throughout that time is a shoulder injury, which he describes as being "absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years." He avoided needing reattachment surgery thanks to copious amounts of rehab, adding that he hasn't gotten "cut on because you never know when the phone's gonna ring."

"I'm still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days," he added. "But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you're dead, so who knows."

"I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again," he later added. "I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn't an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone."

In a separate interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the bizarre booking in 2020 that led to him beating Bray Wyatt in a matter of minutes to become Universal Champion again. Reports at the time stated Goldberg demanded he win the match, which he refuted.

"I've never said no to put anybody over. Maybe back in WCW I didn't agree with Jericho over or something like that, if I can remember correctly," Goldberg said. "I didn't think it was time for the character to be involved in any comedy. But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell! And I'd love to get on the phone with Bray and tell him, I'd love to see him face-to-face and make sure there's not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match."

h/t The New York Post