Update on Goldberg’s Future With WWE as Contract Nears Expiration

Goldberg has stated multiple times in the past few months that he only has one match left on his current WWE contract. It was confirmed on last week’s SmackDown that said match will be against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. There haven’t been any reports of him putting pen to paper on a new deal, though Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio over the weekend noted he’s likely to re-sign especially if WWE puts the Universal title on him again.

“I would expect that they would re-sign him,” Meltzer noted. “They’re not going to put the title on him unless he re-signs, I’m sure of that… I could see the argument because of being so high not to re-sign him, but I just sense that they probably will. One, to keep him away from the opposition, and the other, because they can afford to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The WWE Hall of Famer addressed his future with the company during an interview with Sports Illustrated last month — “I’m focused on what’s next. If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.”

Goldberg initially returned to WWE in 2016 and has since taken part in 11 matches, which included two brief stints at Universal Champion. Unfortunately between WWE’s booking and some of his matches being plagued with botches, many fans have soured on Goldberg’s periodic inclusion in the main event scene over the past few years. That backlash is something Goldberg is well-aware of.

“I have cemented a legacy. It’s been tarnished a little bit,” he added in that SI interview. “There is a huge risk every time I come back, and that’s a challenge I’ve taken on. But looking at the whole, I am honored and privileged to be Goldberg in the WCW days, and I am still honored to be doing it today. I’m the last one that should pass judgment on his career. I try not to look back too often. I’m not a fatalist, but I don’t like the end of anything. If looking back brings me closer to the end, I’d rather wait until it’s over.”