Goldberg Doubles Down on Undertaker's Comments About Current WWE Stars Being Soft

✖

The Undertaker made headlines during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience when he stated that he struggled to enjoy WWE's current product because he found it to be too "soft." The iconic WWE legend said, "It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft. I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on this week's edition of After The Bell and was asked about "The Deadman's" comments. Goldberg not only agreed, but extended that same criticism to society in general.

"I think so...yes, I believe comparatively the business is soft," Goldberg said (h/t Cageside Seats But the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different. Mega superstars that are bigger than life, it's hard in this generation seemingly to build those people."

"...but people are soft. People take offense to things way too quickly. I mean, you know, get a little thicker skin, boys and girls. That's all I can say. When legends came in when I was in the business, in the beginning, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes that they brought to our product. And one day, those young kids are gonna be in a position just like me, and I hope that karma comes back to bite them in the ass. That's all I can say. Because at 54 years old, I don't know one of 'em that can be doing what I'm doing."

He later added — ""There were a lot of badass dudes in that the locker room when I came in...things have changed exponentially, and I can't say it's for the better."

Drew McIntyre, Goldberg's opponent at the Royal Rumble this Sunday, spoke out against Undertaker's comments during a recent interview with Sportskeeda.

"I don't agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective," McIntyre said. "I've listened to part of it [the podcast], I've got to listen to the whole thing it's pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the Attitude Era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines."

"Back in the day, there were more sexual-based [angles], more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there's only so far we can push it and we're willing to push it. There's certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn't wanna go back to," he continued "So I'm not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we're walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that's just not true at all. It's never been more physical."