Update on Goldberg’s WWE Deal Ahead of Crown Jewel 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will appear on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw presumably to set up a rematch with Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has stated publicly in the past that his current WWE contract only has him locked in for matches a year and he’s already competed twice in 2021 — challenging and failing to beat both Drew McIntyre (Royal Rumble) and Lashley (SummerSlam) for the WWE Championship. He even confirmed on The Bump ahead of SummerSlam that his contract only had two matches left on it.

So why is “Da Man” stepping into the ring for the third time this year? According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Goldberg has a separate, highly lucrative deal pertaining to wrestling at Saudi Arabia events. He’s previously competed in the KSA twice, taking on The Undertaker in an infamous match at the 2019 Super ShowDown and beating The Fiend for the Universal Championship at the following year’s Super ShowDown.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of his first match with Lashley, Goldberg talked about feeling the need to “give back” to the next generation of wrestlers after not getting the chance to during his early 2000s WWE run.

“I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone,” Goldberg says. “Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level.”

Goldberg and Lashley’s first match ended via referee’s decision when “The All Mighty” repeatedly attacked Goldberg’s leg to the point where he was unable to stand. His son Gage then hit the ring to try and save his dad, only for Lashley to trap him in the Hurt Lock and immediately knock him out.