Report: WWE Will Reportedly Reconsider Granting Releases to Unhappy Superstars

Over the past few months a handful of WWE Superstars, including Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis and Sin Cara, have publicly requested a release from their WWE contracts by citing their unhappiness with the company and their desire to work elsewhere. WWE has denied this requests, with the reported reason being that management doesn’t want any of their stars leaving and making money for other companies like what Jon Moxley, PAC, Shawn Spears and Dustin Rhodes are all currently doing in All Elite Wrestling. However that policy might be on the verge of changing, according to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“However, it was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them, and it is possible he [Sin Cara] will get his release,” Meltzer wrote.

Two other potential departures include Oney Lorcan, who reportedly asked for his release in late October, and Jordan Myles, who posted an angry video on social media earlier this week claiming he had quit the company. Neither man has been granted their release as of this writing.

Along with their policy, WWE has also made sure to lock down wrestlers to new lucrative contracts over the past year. Stars like Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Paige, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Usos and The Undertaker have all reportedly signed new, multi-year contracts in order to stay with the company.

Of the names listed above, Orton most notably teased the possibility of jumping to AEW via social media. AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes said they don’t mind if wrestlers use AEW’s mere existence as leverage to get a better contract during a recent Starrcast interview.

“I encourage it honestly, because if they’re feeling any way where they’re starting to tip, people who do this they are all very talented people and they have big followings and stuff like that,” Brandi said. “Why not do something? Don’t do nothing. Do something to showcase, ‘Hey, this is how I’m feeling. There are these other options.’ I don’t mind that. Sometimes I know what they’re doing when they do that and I’ll give them that little bit back because it’s okay.”

“We’re brothers and sisters as wrestlers,” Cody said. “We really are. It doesn’t matter what roof we’re under. And the the wrestling industry is, if you compare to other entertainment of comparable influence like popular tv, where they’re paid so much and they’re unionized and they have so much to protect them and safeguards. One of the most exciting things about AEW is we’ve been able to raise the entire pay floor for the entire industry. So if Randy wants to take a dumb photo on an elevator and tag people he doesn’t even know in it and they’re dumb enough to buy it and they pay him a certain amount, good for Randy Orton.”