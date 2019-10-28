WWE Moves WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony to Thursday for WrestleMania 36 Weekend

After overhauling the format for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ceremony back in April, it appears WWE is setting up to make more changes for WrestleMania 36 weekend in April 2020. According to WWE’s travel package website for WrestleMania 36, the Hall of Fame ceremony will kick off the five-day weekend of wrestling when it takes place on Thursday, April 2, in the Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida. The following two nights will feature the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown and the NXT TakeOver: Tampa pay-per-view on the WWE Network. WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise.

Tickets for WrestleMania 36 will go on sale on November 15. More than a dozen independent wrestling shows have also been announced for that weekend.

The hall’s Class of 2019 included six members of D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and Chyna), Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. No word yet on who the front runners for the Class of 2020 will be.

Bret Hart, who was inducted for the second time during this year’s ceremony (and was attacked by a random fan during his acceptance speech) recently made headlines for his comments about Bill Goldberg during his Starrcast interview.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could,” Hart said. “I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence. He usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there, when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat.

“When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head, I honest to God, I lost about 16 million dollars in like one second,” he continued. “I just signed with WCW for three million a year for another three years on top of the two years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing, and unfortunate.”