WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Legacy Inductees Announced

WWE inducted two classes worth of wrestlers into the WWE Hall of Fame on Tuesday. But on top of the induction ceremony, the company also announced a number of inductions into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame, typically reserved for wrestlers who found the majority of their success outside of WWE.

This year's legacy class consisted of "Dr. Death" Steve Williams, Gary Hart, Brickhouse Brown, Baron Michele Leone and Ray "The Crippler" Stevens.

LOVE this group of legacy inductees! Gary Hart and Brickhouse Brown! pic.twitter.com/lxUEyATYeG — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2021

You can see the full Class of 2021 in the list below:

The New World Order: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman

The Bella Twins

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Kane

The Great Khali

Rob Van Dam

William Shatner (Celebrity Wing)

Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing)

Titus O'Neil (Warrior Award)

Rich Hering (Warrior Award)

In an interview earlier this week with Barstool Sports, Triple H explained how the selection process for the WWE Hall of Fame works.

"There's a lot of people who put suggestions on it from within the company," Triple H said. "You people across the board people are putting a lot of input into it. Then it gets narrowed down by different departments till we get to a base of more people than we need. And then Vince makes the final call on where it's supposed to be.

"Vince looks at Hall of Fame as a moment of entertainment as well. It's not just about who's going in at that moment; it's part of a show. In years past you'd get to go on the stage and relive your career one more time. You want to make that a show across the board, not just a stodgy show when you're an hour and forty five in and you regret watching. He wants it to have ups and downs and to be entertainment."