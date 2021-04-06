WWE 2021 Hall of Fame: Start Time, How to Watch, Full Lineup for Induction Ceremony

✖

The WWE will honor its legends of the past with the WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Tuesday night, though this year's event will be noticeably different from past inductions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 Hall of Fame Class never got to receive their inductions, and the company decided that both it and the Class of 2021 would receive their honors on the same night.

It's also been confirmed via The Bella Twins and Sean Waltman that the ceremony itself will be noticeably different. The show was pre-taped inside the WWE ThunderDome last week, meaning that no live crowd will be present. The wrestlers will not also not have inductors to introduce them prior to their acceptance speeches.

How to Watch the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Date: April 6, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE ThunderDome

Stream: Peacock

The full list of inductees can be seen below. Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista was supposed to be a member of the 2020 class, but recently announced that due to scheduling conflicts his induction has been postponed to a later ceremony. It has also been confirmed that a number of inductees were not physcially present for the taping and will give their speeches via video messages.

List of Inductees

The New World Order: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman

The Bella Twins

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Kane

The Great Khali

Rob Van Dam

William Shatner (Celebrity Wing)

Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing)

Titus O'Neil (Warrior Award)

Rich Hering (Warrior Award)

Nikki and Brie Bella stated on their podcast that they were instructed to keep their speeches no longer than five minutes. It's unclear if that rule was enforced for everyone.

"We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we're only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes. We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like '10 to 15 minutes,' then we found out they were like, 'No, it has to be three to five minutes.' To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard," Brie said. "We're wondering like, 'How do we condense this. What's important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories.'"

"We've always been grateful women and that's where it's difficult," Nikki aded. "The majority of our speech is thanking people and they're like, 'talk more about yourself.' We've already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It's almost like winning an Oscar. You're thanking the people who helped you get there.